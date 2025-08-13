WWE referee Charles Robinson bitten by a bat

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE referee Charles Robinson took to social media to address a late-night visit to the emergency room. Robinson wrote on Instagram (see below) that he was bitten by a bat, which required a visit to an emergency room, where he was given six shots.
Powell’s POV: If Robinson thinks the six shots were painful, they are likely nothing compared to the friendly ribbing that he will take from his locker room peers. Here’s wishing him (and the bat) the very best.
View this post on Instagram
Unbelievable that being in the ring with Goldberg is not the most dangerous thing he has done this year.