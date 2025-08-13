WWE referee Charles Robinson bitten by a bat

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE referee Charles Robinson took to social media to address a late-night visit to the emergency room. Robinson wrote on Instagram (see below) that he was bitten by a bat, which required a visit to an emergency room, where he was given six shots.

Powell’s POV: If Robinson thinks the six shots were painful, they are likely nothing compared to the friendly ribbing that he will take from his locker room peers. Here’s wishing him (and the bat) the very best.