Brock Lesnar advertised for a pair of WWE Smackdown events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brock Lesnar is advertised for a pair of WWE television events next month. WWE is advertising Lesnar for the September 12 Smackdown in Norfolk, Virginia, and the September 19 Smackdown in Toledo, Ohio.

Powell’s POV: The pay-per-view that follows those dates is WWE Crown Jewel Perth on Saturday, October 11. So, unless they are doing a long build for Survivor Series, one can only assume they will be setting up Lesnar vs. John Cena for the Crown Jewel premium live event.