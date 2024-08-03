What's happening...

WWE SummerSlam lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s stadium show

August 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held tonight in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

-CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special referee

-Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: The Miz will host the show. The Bloodline Rules stipulation was added to the WWE Championship during Friday’s Smackdown. The three-hour SummerSlam pre-show starts at 3CT/4ET. Join me for my live review of SummerSlam starting with either a pre-show match (or something notable) or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET. Colin McGuire’s live blog from the SummerSlam press box will also be available. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

