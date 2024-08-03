AEW Collision lineup: The card for today’s show with an early start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. The Beast Mortos, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong in an eight-man tag match

-Lee Moriarty vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a three-way for a shot at the AEW Continental Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Brian Cage

-Mistico and Hologram vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

-Toni Storm in action

-AEW Trios Champions Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne speak

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed Max Caster and Anthony Bowens appear

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium and will air today at the early start time of 4CT/5ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).