AEW Collision results (8/9): Powell’s live review of Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the TNT Title, Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 105)

Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center

Simulcast live August 9, 2025, on TNT and Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and actor Paul Walter Hauser checked in on commentary from their ringside broadcast table. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered introductions while the entrance for the opening match took place…

1. Kyle Fletcher vs. NJPW Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii for the TNT Championship. Fletcher and Ishii had an elbow strike exchange during the opening minute. A short time later, Ishii knocked Fletcher down with a shoulder block. Ishii followed up with some chops in a corner of the ring. Fletcher dropped Ishii with a big boot to the face.

Hauser spoke about the show being held in Virginia. McGuinness mentioned that Hauser was in the movie Virginia. Hauser was surprised he knew that and labeled him a mark. McGuinness told him not to use that word on national television. Ishii hit a Saito Suplex. Fletcher came right back with a Michinoku Driver heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

The wrestlers fought on the apron. Fletcher got the better of it and hit a brainbuster on the apron, sending both wrestlers to the floor. Fletcher rolled Ishii back inside the ring and then hit him with a top rope elbow drop, which led to a near fall.

Both wrestlers no-sold suplexes. Fletcher superkicked Ishii, who hit him with an enzuigiri, and then both men fell to the mat. Fletcher caught Ishii with another kick and set him on the top turnbuckle. Fletcher went to the ropes, but Ishii powerbombed him. Ishii followed up with a lariat that turned Fletcher inside out for a near fall.

Ishii dropped Fletcher with a headbutt and then fell on top of Fletcher for another near fall. Fletcher avoided the sliding lariat and then powerbombed Ishii for a two count. A short time later, Fletcher hit a brainbuster and scored the clean pin.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Tomohiro Ishii in 16:50 to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, Fletcher got a mic and said it was the first win of what will be a legendary title reign. Fletcher boasted that he’s taken out Adam Cole, Dustin Rhodes, and now Ishii. Fletcher brought up the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He said facing Ishii made him think about his days in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Fletcher said he wants NJPW to send their pound-for-pound best to face him at Forbidden Door…

Powell’s POV: A good first title defense for Fletcher. There was no reason to think he would drop the title, but it’s rare to think that a new champion will lose a championship in their initial defense.

Don Callis spoke from the backstage interview set. He spoke about how happy he was that Fletcher won the match and that it was against an NJPW talent. Callis said he had a big role in the success of NJPW several years ago. He pointed out the NJPW tie he was wearing. Callis invited NJPW to send their best to Cincinnati next week. Callis said that once Fletcher is finished with this person, Callis will remove the NJPW tie and choke that person…

The broadcast team spoke at ringside and announced Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way on next week’s Collision, and the winner will get a shot at IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. Schiavone wished McGuinness good luck in the four-way…

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun beating up a few guys in a backstage area. Ricochet delivered a promo about how they will get the respect they deserve, or they will take it. A graphic listed Ricochet vs. Juice Robinson for later in the show… [C]

Backstage, Alicia Atout interviewed ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne, and Kip Sabian. Atout asked them why they hit Christian Cage with a Conchairto. Sabian said Christian said he respected them for standing up to him, but he didn’t like it when they questioned why he did what he did.

Nick spoke about how Christian lies. He said the one bit of truth he spoke last week was that Nick has all the tools to be a star. Nick said he’s already a star. Nick told everyone who questioned why they did what they did to Cage, they haven’t seen anything yet. He said their next step will be to Christian’s career…

Megan Bayne made her entrance with Penelope Ford, while Bayne’s opponent was already in the ring…

2. Megan Bayne (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Emily Rose. Schiavone said Rose came to an AEW event in 2019 and decided she wanted to become a wrestler. Bayne was dominant until Rose caught her with an elbow. Rose went to the ropes, but Bayne hit her from behind and followed up with a sit-out powerbomb for the win…

Megan Bayne defeated Emily Rose in 1:05.

Powell’s POV: A blink and you missed it squash match. No complaints. It’s good for Bayne to get these types of wins, and it’s good for AEW to have a mix of match lengths as opposed to their old approach of having one long match after another…

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Big Billa nd Bryan Keith. Bill and Keith were pissed at Juice Robinson for taking them out of the tag team tournament, and because Robinson put his hands on Bill…

Juice Robinson made his entrance with Austin Gunn, and they had cardboard cutouts of Jay White and Colten Gunn. Ricochet flew solo during his entrance…

3. Ricochet vs. Juice Robinson (w/Austin Gunn). Ricochet took a couple of early powders. He chopped the White cutout and knocked it over. Austin picked it up. The crowd jeered Ricochet with “you are bald” chants.

Robinson was getting the better of Ricochet when Toa Liona walked out. A distracted Robinson was pulled to the floor by Bishop Kaun, who slammed Robinson while Gunn and the referee were focused on Liona. Ricochet hit Robinson with a suicide dive going into a PIP break. [C]

Ricochet clotheslined Robinson over the top rope. He looked into the camera and said he may not have hair, but he has brains. Ricochet hit a series of moves, which he capped off with a shooting star press, and got a two count.

Robinson came back with a Flatliner and hooked Ricochet into a pin for a two count. Kaun climbed on the apron and was pulled to the ground by Gunn. Liona ran over and shoulder-blocked Gunn over the broadcast table.

Big Bill entered the ring and hit Robinson with a big boot while the referee was distracted. Ricochet hit Robinson with a Spirit Gunn and pinned him while Bill and Bryan Keith watched from the stage.

Ricochet beat Juice Robinson in 12:25.

Powell’s POV: Bearded wildman Robinson was a lot more fun than he has been since he returned from the long injury layoff. As such, I could have done without Ricochet needing outside interference to beat him, but they are setting up more between Robinson and Gunn, and the team of Bill and Keith.

A “by the numbers” video package aired on ROH Women’s Champion Athena. It listed her record at 67-0 with 30 title defenses against 25 different opponents, including three former AEW champions… [C]

Lexi Nair interviewed Max Caster, who asked if his match with Rush was a moral victory. Caster said no, but if it was a moral victory for anyone, it was for Rush. Caster warmed up for his next open challenge and then did his chant next to some large Nutcracker decorations…

[Hour Two] “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their entrance with Stokely Hathaway while their opponents were already inside the ring. Hathaway tossed away the crutch that he’s been using…

4. Stokely Hathaway and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Joe Keys, Ryan Zukko, and Josh Fuller. There was a “we want Stoke” chant while Harwood worked over Zukko. Hathaway checked in briefly. FTR hit a Shatter Machine on Zukko, and then tagged in Hathaway. The trio hit Zukko with a spike piledriver, and then Hathaway pinned him.

Stokely Hathaway and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat Joe Keys, Ryan Zukko, and Josh Fuller in 3:25.

After the match, Hathaway stood on top of Zukko for a moment. Wheeler handed Hathaway his crutch. Hathaway and FTR had a group hug and jumped up and down together, and then Hathaway acted like he needed the crutch for support…

Powell’s POV: A cute “warmup match” for Hathaway heading into his singles match with Adam Copeland on Dynamite. I’m looking forward to seeing what they have in mind for that match.

A video package aired on Darby Allin and his recent attacks on The Death Riders… Schiavone hyped Moxley vs. Kevin Knight for Dynamite…

Daniel Garcia made his entrance to a flat reaction and joined the broadcast table. Hechicero didn’t get much of a crowd response during his entrance. His opponent, AR Fox, was already in the ring and received a round of applause when he was introduced…

5. Hechicero vs. AR Fox. The members of Shane Taylor Promotions were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Fox hit an early flip dive onto Hechicero on the floor. Back in the ring, Fox went for a Swanton, but Hechicero put his knees up. Hechicero performed a backbreaker heading into a PIP break. [C]