WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. The first show focuses on SummerSlam in the 2000s, and the second is on John Cena.

WWE LFG’s seventh episode of season two airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Sink Or Swim” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: Tensions are rising at LFG, as the ring may not be big enough to hold the egos of Harlem and Anthony. Pennina and Zena go to war, but it’s Serina and Bayley whose collision ends in injury.