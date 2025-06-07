What's happening...

06/07 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 362): WWE Worlds Collide review  

June 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell reviewing the WWE Worlds Collide event featuring El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship, Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid in a four-way for the NXT North American Championship, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 362).

