WWE Worlds Collide polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Worlds Collide Poll: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

WWE Worlds Collide Poll: Vote for the best match
El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Championship
Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid for the NXT North American Championship
Legado Del Fantasma vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano
Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta and Dalys
Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana
