WWE Worlds Collide results: Powell’s live review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable for the AAA Mega Title, Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid for the NXT North American Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Worlds Collide

June 7, 2025, in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum

Streamed live on the WWE YouTube page

The show opened with a video package narrated by Rey Mysterio… Corey Graves checked in on commentary and narrated arrival shots of Rey Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice, Chad Gable, and a backstage shot of El Hijo del Vikingo. Graves was shown at the broadcast desk with color commentator Konnan, who recalled the original Worlds Collide event, which headlined with Perry Aguayo. The AAA team checked in from another desk at ringside…

Paul Levesque, Shawn Michaels, AAA President Marisela Pena stood in the ring with some luchadores. Deyra Barrera the Mexican national anthem, and then Lilian Garcia performed the American national anthem…

Rey Mysterio made his entrance and entered the ring after everyone else cleared out. Rey looked down at the AAA and WWE logos that were in the middle of the ring. The ropes and turnbuckle pads were red, green, and white. Rey spoke to the crowd in Spanish. Rey closed by saying that he fell in love with lucha libre as a kid…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana came out to a generic rock instrumental. Iguana brought his stuffed iguana to the ring. Octagon’s father worked the original Worlds Collide show. The LWO’s entrance followed…

1. “The LWO” Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were shown watching the match from the first row. Konnan noted that he is Dom’s godfather. He also emphasized that this is not American wrestling. A graphic listed the broadcast team, including Vero Rodriguez and Chuey Martinez were listed as backstage interviewers.

The crowd popped and chanted “Iguana” when he entered the match for the first time. The stuffed iguana is named Yezka. A “lucha libre” chant broke out while Lee and Aero Star fought one another. Aero Star performed a corkscrew crossbody or a two count. Octagon and Iguana performed stereo dives, and then Aero Star capped it off with a tope suicida/suicide dive.

Dorado got the stuffed iguana and stomped it, then performed a standing shooting star press. Iguana got his revenge with a head-scissors takedown. There was another round of dives that was capped off by Del Toro running up the ropes and performing a corkscrew dive onto multiple wrestlers below. Octagon and Dorado fought in the ring. Octagon hit a top rope moonsault fallaway slam and scored the pin.

Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana defeated “The LWO” Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado in 14:10.

Konnan said it was a big win for AAA. He said everyone wrestled their ass off and then said he was giving them a standing ovation.

Dominik Mysterio got a mic while standing in the front row with Liv Morgan. Dom said Octagon Jr. is a big Rey Mysterio fan, but he forgets who the champion is. Octagon Jr. went to ringside, where Dom jawed at him in Spanish. Octagon pulled Dom over the barricade, and then they fought into the ring until they were pulled apart. Dom told Octagon Jr. that he would see him at Money in the Bank. Dom said he would put the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Konnan asked if Dom books his own matches…

Powell’s POV: A fun opening match that played to a hot crowd. Dot Net staffer John Moore is in attendance. At the start of the show, he mentioned that the attendance was strong and that the upper deck was not tarped off. He added that the only thin area was on the hard camera side, but people were still filing in.

A video package aired on the late AAA founder, Antonio Pena. The narrator spoke in Spanish while English subtitles were used…

Graves asked Konnan what this event means. He said it was an emotional moment. He thanked WWE for giving AAA the platform…

Mascarita Sagrada and Latin Lover were shown in the crowd… Musical performer, That Mexican OT was also shown…

Chuey Martinez interviewed “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto in the backstage area. Berto said they are ready for war and would show all the AAA guys who owns lucha libre. Escobar held up a WWE logo patch and said it means something, and then labeled his trio as family…

Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky was shown in the crowd, and then WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown in another part of the crowd. Entrances for the women’s match took place…

2. Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta and Dalys. Konnan said Dalys is trained by Negro Casas, whom he labeled as being like the Shawn Micahels of Mexico.