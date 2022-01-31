NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Women’s Championship headlines Thursday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a Japanese Street Fight for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT UK Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.