WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Five-way elimination match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Braun Strowman, and more set for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Devlle vs. Xia Li vs. Natalya vs. Lacey Evans in a five-way elimination match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins” and “Hit Row” Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto and “Maximum Male Models” Mace and Mansoor

-Braun Strowman appears

-Solo Sikoa follow-up

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday at 7CT/8ET.