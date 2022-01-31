What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV viewership and rating improves with Mickie James’ segment two days before her appearance in the Royal Rumble match

January 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 182,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 126,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the .03 rating drawn the previous week. Impact finished 104th in Thursday’s cable ratings. These are very good numbers for Impact, and it sure seems like the buzz over James’ involvement in the Royal Rumble match gave the show a nice boost. The NJPW show that aired after Impact on AXS did not crack the top 150 in the cable ratings.

