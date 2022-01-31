ROH announces first Hall of Fame inductees

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor officially announced Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe as members of the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame. Read the announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: A career retrospective on the Briscoes will air on this weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show. The company will be naming three more members of its inaugural class in the coming weeks. The Briscoes were on my list for the inaugural class along with CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Bryan Danielson. We’ll find out in the weeks ahead if the other three make the cut or if ROH has other in mind.