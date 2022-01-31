MLW Azteca preview: The lineup for Thursday’s finale

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Azteca online show.

-El Hijo Del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. vs. Alex Kane, Extreme Tiger, and Villano.

-EJ Nduka in action.

-Part two of the all access look at Jacob Fatu.

Powell’s POV: This show is billed as the finale, and MLW Fusion will return next week. MLW Azteca streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. Azteca is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available immediately following the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Azteca audio reviews.