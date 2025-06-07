WWE Money in the Bank results: Powell’s review of John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, two MITB ladder matches, Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Money in the Bank

Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome

Streamed live June 7, 2025, on Peacock (Netflix internationally)

Victor Solomon performed the national anthem at the end of the pre-show… The broadcast team was Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barrett, and Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer… Backstage shots aired of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, Logan Paul and his posse, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio with Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, Alexa Bliss with her stupid doll, LA Knight, and Rhea Ripley… A video package aired on MITB…

Cole checked in with McAfee and Barrett from their ringside broadcast table. Cole listed the attendance as 17,374. Barrett noted that Cole called his first WWE show 28 years earlier. The Spanish broadcast team checked in… Introductions for the women’s MITB ladder match…

Powell’s POV: For what it’s worth (and I don’t expect it to happen), this means the women’s MITB contract could be cashed in for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship tonight.

Alexa Bliss made her entrance carrying the awful Lilly doll. Roxanne Perez was out next. Cole noted it was her first MITB match. Naomi’s entrance followed. A graphic listed this as Naomi’s fifth MITB match, but she has yet to win one. Stephanie Vaquer was out next. She worked a tag team match on the Worlds Collide event earlier in the day. Cole said it was her third match in 24 hours because she also worked a six-woman tag match on Friday’s Smackdown. Giulia made her entrance for her first MITB match. Rhea Ripley made the final entrance, and they used the decibel meter graphic. Cole said Ripley is the favorite, but she’s never been in a ladder match before…

1. Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a Money in the Bank ladder match. The broadcast team sent best wishes to Zoey Stark after mentioning that she was injured during the qualifying match that Ripley won. Vaquer hit an early springboard crossbody block on Giulia and Perez.

Giulia sent Bliss into the ladder twice, with Bliss wisely playing it safe as her face was sent toward the ladder. Ripley and Giulia ended up in the ring together. Ripley put Giulia down with a dropkick. Perez tried to slide a ladder in the ring. Ripley pulled the ladder and Perez inside the ring, then blasted Perez with a knee strike. Ripley followed up by putting Naomi down. A loud “Mami” chant broke out. Ripley tried to launch Perez onto a ladder with a Razor’s Edge, but Perez countered into a huracanrana that sent Ripley onto it instead.

Powell’s POV: That was a scary spot because Perez’s head could have struck the ladder as she executed the move, but she rotated her head just soon enough to avoid it.

Perez followed up with a springboard moonsault. Perez made a play for the briefcase that was hanging above the ring, but she was stopped. Perez and Giulia worked together while Ripley was lying between two sides of a ladder. Perez and Giulia tried to slam the other half onto Ripley, but the brace was stuck. Perez freed it enough to follow through with the spot. Perez dumped Ripley to ringside, and then she and Giulia placed ladders over Ripley on the floor.

A short time later, Perez and Bliss ended up fighting at the top of a ladder underneath the briefcase. Vaquer set up a second ladder next to the first ladder. Vaquer and Naomi climbed up the second ladder and fought. Bliss dropped down and pulled Naomi off the ladder, then powerbombed Vaquer. Both ladders were tipped over. Perez and Giulia picked up Bliss and dropped her abdomen first over a ladder that was lying on its side. The Perez and Giulia alliance ended when Perez attacked Giulia.

Perez ended up skinning the cat, but Ripley came to life at ringside below her and roughed her up before returning to the ring and hitting Giulia with short-arm clotheslines. Ripley picked up Giulia and slammed her face-first onto the mat. Ripley eventually made a play for the briefcase, but Vaquer broke it up. Ripley hit Vaquer with a Glasgow Kiss. Ripley created a ladder bridge by wedging a ladder between a standing ladder and leaning the other half on the middle turnbuckle. Vaquer got Ripley onto the ladder bridge and then used her legs to slam her head on it repeatedly with the Devil’s Kiss.

Vaquer made a play for the briefcase and got her hands on it, but Perez ran up the ladder and stopped her from pulling it down. A second ladder bridge was created on the other side of the standing ladder. Vaquer and Perez fought on one ladder bridge, while Bliss and Naomi fought on the other. Bliss and Perez hit nearly stereo a Code Red and Pop Rox on the ladder bridges.

Giulia returned to the ring and took the ladder bridges apart, then climbed up the main ladder to go for the briefcase. Giulia got her hands on the briefcase, but Perez cut her off. Perez clammed Giulia’s head on the top of the ladder, but Giulia headbutted Perez, who grabbed Giulia’s braids while Bliss pulled Perez down. Ripley pulled Giulia down and hit her with Sister Abigail while Bliss was hitting Sister Abigail on Perez. Ripley and Bliss smiled at each other. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Ripley and Bliss climbed opposite sides of the main ladder and threw punches once they got near the top. Naomi started to tip the ladder. Ripley and Bliss wisely moved down a few steps before taking bumps onto a ladder wedged in a corner of the ring. Naomi climbed the ladder and pulled the briefcase down to win the match…

Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer in 25:15 to win the women’s Money in the Bank match.

Powell’s POV: This was a good ladder match without over-the-top bumps or high-risk spots. The finish was a little anticlimactic. It’s not a case of it feeling that way because I expected Naomi to win. I did expect her or Perez to go over, but it felt anticlimactic because she tipped the ladder over, Ripley and Bliss took safe bumps, and then Naomi was simply left alone in the ring. That said, I enjoyed the match, and Naomi holding the briefcase works nicely with the unpredictability of her unstable character.

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, Konnan, Psycho Clown, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. were all shown in the crowd. Footage aired of the brief angle that led to Dominik Mysterio booking his own Intercontinental Title match with Octagon Jr. Cole said that a “massive brawl” broke out between the two. Um, sure. Cole said the Intercontinental Title match was up next…

After ads/videos, entrances for the Intercontinental Championship match took place…

2. Dominik Mysterio (w/Liv Morgan) vs. Octagon Jr. for the Intercontinental Championship. Cole noted that TNA viewers may recognize Octagon Jr, and noted that he teams with “Laredo” (his TNA name) as the Aztec Warriors. Dom went for the Three Amigos early, but Octagon blocked it. Dom slammed Octagon to the mat and covered him for a two count.

Dom went for a 619 that Octagon ducked. Octagon caught Dom with a kick and then picked up a two count moments later. Octagon went up top. Morgan climbed onto the apron and distracted Octagon long enough for Dom to hit him from behind. Dom hit the 619 and then followed up with a top rope frog splash onto the back of Octagon Jr. Dom rolled him over, covered him, and got the three count…

Dominik Mysterio defeated Octagon Jr. in 4:55 to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: What was the point? It’s hard to imagine that any fans who didn’t watch Worlds Collide would be inspired to check out the show or AAA after this throwaway match.

Backstage, Chad Gable told Julius Creed and Brutus Creed that things didn’t go his way at Worlds Collide. He said they need to make sure things go better for El Grande Americano. Gable showed off a Fireball-sponsored ladder. Gable told the Creeds to put the ladder somewhere that Americano could find it, then added that they should also tell him…

Powell’s POV: A sponsored table on Smackdown followed by a sponsored ladder tonight. TKO has turned WWE into one big stock car.

Cole spoke about the wildfires that ravaged California. Cole introduced the Thomas Family – a mom with her four children – who stood in the crowd. They were affected by the fires and were guests of WWE. McAfee said it was an honor to meet them earlier in the day.

A video package set up the women’s Intercontinental Championship match, and then entrances for the match took place. Becky Lynch came out wearing a jacket. Cole said she apparently didn’t realize it was 100 degrees in the building. Lyra Valkyria made her weird bird lady entrance…

3. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. The stipulation is that Lynch can’t challenge for the title again if Valkyria wins, and Valkyria must raise Lynch’s hand if Lynch wins. Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Lynch was introduced and then took a swing at Valkyria, who ducked it, and the match officially started.

Lynch dominated the first four minutes of the match. Cole said Lynch was desperate because she was 0-5 in her last five title matches. Valkyria put Lynch down with a swinging neckbreaker. Valiyria performed a gut-wrench sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Lynch came right back with a DDT for a near fall of her own.

A short time later, Valyria executed a superplex and followed it up with a fisherman’s suplex for a near fall. There were dueling chants of “Let’s Go Becky” and “Becky Sucks.” Valkyria went for a moonsault from the middle rope and landed her feet when Lynch moved. Lynch took Valyria down and applied an armbar. Valkyria rolled onto Lynch to get her into a pin position, which forced her to break the hold. Valkyria stood on Lynch’s neck while wrenching on her leg. Lynch reached the ropes to break the unconventional hold and then rolled to the floor.

Valkyria dropkicked Lynch through the ropes and then went to the apron and hit a crossbody block. Valkyria tossed Lynch over the barricade in front of the timekeepers’ area and left her draped over it. Valkyria jumped from the Spanish broadcast table and hit Lynch with a leg drop. Valkyria rolled Lynch back inside the ring and dove at Lynch, who powerbombed her on the way down for a near fall.

Moments later, Valkyria and Lynch fought for position on the ropes. Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam from the second rope for a good near fall. Both wrestlers went to ringside. Valkyria hit her Night Wing finisher on the floor. Both women stayed down until the last moment and barely beat the referee’s ten count. The wrestlers stood up and threw flailing punches and slaps. Valkyria got Lynch in a pin for a two count. Lynch reversed the pin and then held the tights while getting the three count.

Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria in 15:20 to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Cole called out Lynch for grabbing the tights right away, and then acted like the replay supported his claim even though it was inconclusive. Lynch held out her hand for Valkyria to raise per the stipulations of the match. Valkyria held her head down and then raised Lynch’s hand. Valkyria tried to leave, but Lynch stopped her and told her she had to do it for all four sides of the building. Valkyria complied, but Lynch insisted that she strap the title belt around her waist. Valkyria eventually complied, then grabbed Lynch and gave her a German suplex. Valkyria followed up with her finisher and then exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: Another good match from Valkyria and Lynch. I’m not crazy about Lynch winning a secondary title, but it likely extends what’s turned out to be a quality feud thus far.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were shown in the crowd with their child. McAfee marked out while a lot of fans booed. As if that wasn’t embarrassing enough for McAfee, he aggressively played with a WWE ladder match toy set that was on the broadcast table while Cole plugged where its available…

Wade Barrett narrated a MITB numbers video package…