Wrestling Revolver “Jerry Lynn Invitational, Part 1” results (8/9): Vetter’s review of Krule vs. Dick Meyers in a Dayton Street Fight, first round tournament matches

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Jerry Lynn Invitational, Part 1”

Streamed on Triller+

August 9, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, at Calumet Center at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds

This is a review of the first show, which began at 2 p.m. CST. This is their usual venue, a small gymnasium on par with what is at an elementary school. It’s packed with 250-300 fans. Bork Torkleson and Joe Dombrowski provided commentary. No new faces tonight; everyone here is a Revolver regular.

* This is a unique tournament, as each of the four first-round matches have a different number of competitors. The show opened with the three-foot-tall trophy. Jerry Lynn was called to the ring. He said there is a “crazy level of talent” in the back. NOTE that the second round and finals will take place on the second show of the night!

1. Crash Jaxon vs. Juni Underwood vs. Jeffrey John vs. Brick Savage vs. Facade vs. Alan Angels in a first-round tournament match. Juni is a late replacement for JJ Garrett. John competed in Japan last week on GCW’s three-show tour there. Nice to see they brought in the massive Texas-based Brick Savage, who I’ve always compared to Bronson Reed in his size and overall look. Seconds into the ring, we had just the massive guys, Crash and Brick, in the ring, and they traded shoulder tackles. Jeffrey John jumped between them; a double clothesline had zero effect. He hit a double bulldog at 1:30.

Suddenly, it was just Facade and Angels in the ring, and they traded quick reversals. Juni hit a basement dropkick; Dombrowski just noted how Juni is a late replacement. Angels hit a rolling senton off the apron to the floor on John, then a dive through the ropes onto Juni at 4:30. In the ring, Brick splashed John in the corner, then hit an Exploder Suplex on him. Savage hit an Exploder on Angels, too. Savage hit an F5 on Juni. Crash picked up Savage and hit a Death Valley Driver, and that POPPED the crowd. Facade hit a spin heel kick on Crash, then an Air Sabu, launching off a chair, then off the top rope, and hitting a flip dive to the floor on several guys at 6:30.

In the ring, Juni and Angels traded offense. Juni tried a Flamingo Driver (modified One-Winged Angel) on Angels and got a nearfall. Facade hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer that earned a “holy shit!” chant at 8:00. Crash hit a release Saito Suplex on Facade. John hit a springboard stunner on Crash. Angels hit a chairshot to Brick’s back that had no effect and earned a “you f—ed up!” chant. So, Alan threw the chair at Brick’s head, then he hit a low blow! Angels pushed Brick to the floor, then he hit the Angel’s Wings on Jeffrey John to get the pin. That was a top-notch scramble.

Alan Angels defeated Juni Underwood, Crash Jaxon, Brick Savage, Facade, and Jeffrey John at 9:03 to advance.

2. Killer Kelly (w/Myron Reed) vs. Katie Arquette. Yes, Katie is the cousin of a former WCW World Champion, and typing that sentence still makes me cry a little. Dombrowski just acknowledged that fact after I typed it. Reed wore his Revolver Title belt. Kelly got on all fours and chased after Arquette. They finally locked up. Bork said Kelly is 5-0 in Revolver matches. Arquette hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Katie bit Kelly’s butt, and that popped the crowd. Kelly hit a clothesline to the back of the head for a nearfall, then some knee strikes to the collarbone for a nearfall at 3:00. She hit a neckbreaker over her knee and was in charge.

Katie hit some shoulder tackles and a Bronco Buster in the corner, then a Flatliner for a nearfall at 5:00. Katie crashed into the corner; Kelly rolled her up for a nearfall. Kelly hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall. Myron hopped on the apron, so Arquette slapped him. Katie accidentally splashed the ref! Katie hit an awkward spear and went for the pin. However, Reed hit a top-rope 450 Splash onto Katie Arquette! Kelly rolled onto Arquette; the ref woke up and made the three-count. “How can you be proud of a win like that?” Dombrowski asked.

Killer Kelly defeated Katie Arquette at 6:52.

3. Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist vs. BDE vs. Brent Oakley in a first-round tournament match. Nice to see Swann make a surprise return to TNA on Thursday; he looks healthy and sober, and I’m happy for him. Again, the scrawny YouTuber BDE (think Leon Ruf) has impressed in his prior matches. Bork noted that Crist’s ring gear was a tribute to Jerry Lynn’s attire. The bell rang, but they all took turns dancing. “You can’t out-Rich Swann Rich Swann,” Dombrowski said. Oakley attacked Crist, and we’re underway. BDE hit a frogsplash on Crist for a nearfall at 2:30. BDE and Oakley did the Team 3D Wassup falling headbutt to Swann’s groin. Crist and Swann hit stereo superkicks on Oakley, then those two danced some more.

BDE hit a top-rope double dropkick on them to end the silliness. BDE hit a Lungblower move to Oakley’s chin at 5:00. Oakley slammed BDE face-first to the mat. Swann hit a Lethal Injection on Oakley for a nearfall. Swann leapt off the top rope, but Crist caught him mid-air for a stunner; nice timing on that one. BDE hit a Falcon Arrow on Swann for a nearfall at 7:00, then he dove through the ropes onto Swann on the floor. Oakley hit a top-rope somersault dive onto BDE and Swann on the floor. Crist then hit a second-rope moonsault onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Crist hit a Sunset Flip Bomb. Swann hit a top-rope frogsplash on Crist for a nearfall, and suddenly everyone was down at 9:00.

On the floor, Oakley was flipped over the guardrail and into the crowd. BDE dove onto Oakley. Meanwhile, Crist and Swann traded blows on the ring apron. Crist hit an Asai Moonsault, clearing the guardrail and crashing onto BDE and Oakley at 10:30! In the ring, Swann hit a Lethal Injection on Crist, then a second-rope 450 Splash onto Crist for the pin! That was some impressive high-flying.

Rich Swann defeated Jake Crist, BDE, and Brent Oakley at 10:57 to advance.

4. Dante Leon vs. Ninja Mack vs. Gringo Loco in a first-round tournament match. This should be ridiculously high-flying. They took turns playing to the crowd. Quick reversals early on, and Loco paused to do a hip-swivel. Leon hit a Swanton Bomb across both opponents’ backs, then a double stunner at 2:30. He hit a twisting dive through the ropes onto both opponents. They fought on the floor, and they accidentally struck a security guard in the corner. Back in the ring, Leon got a nearfall on Loco at 4:00. Loco flipped Leon into the turnbuckles, then a handspring-back-elbow on Mack. Loco hit a moonsault on Mack.

All three fought on the floor again. In the ring, Loco hit a DDT on Mack for a nearfall at 7:00. He missed a moonsault but landed on his feet. Mack hit a flying back elbow that dropped Loco, then he hit his twisting splash for a nearfall, but Leon made the save. Mack and Leon traded rollups, as Dombrowski noted they compete against each other in NOAH in Japan. Mack hit a Sasuke Special dive to the floor onto both guys at 10:00. Mack and Leon fought into the crowd. In the ring, we had a triple Spanish Fly spot at 14:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Leon hit a running knee on Loco. Mack and Leon traded blows to the chest. Loco hit a top-rope flying stunner on Mack. Leon hit a Sol Ruca-style Sol Snatcher stunner on Loco. Mack hit a double stunner, and everyone was down again at 16:30. They all got up and traded blows. Leon hit a spinning heel kick on Mack and flipped him to the mat. Loco tossed Leon to the mat. Loco nailed his split-legged moonsault on Leon for a nearfall at 18:00, but Mack made the save. Mack hit a spinning roundhouse kick and pinned Leon! Good match.

Ninja Mack defeated Gringo Loco and Dante Leon at 18:56 to advance.

* Mack got on the mic and said he’s determined to win the tournament.

5. Zachary Wentz vs. Priscilla Kelly in a first-round tournament match. It’s fairly well known these two are dating; they played into this last weekend on shows in New York. Bork reminded us that these two had a match here recently that ended abruptly when Kelly (f/k/a Gigi Dolan) tweaked her knee, so this is a rematch. Standing switches to open, and she targeted his left arm. She hit a huracanrana and a shotgun dropkick at 1:30. On the ring apron, she hit a running Penalty Kick. He dove through the ropes onto her! In the ring, she hit a Bronco Buster, then she rubbed her butt in his face, but he bit her butt, then he hit a German Suplex at 3:00.

He hit a running knee to her chest for a nearfall. He hit some quick kicks for another nearfall. He hit some chops to her chest and a spin kick to the head that dropped her, and he got a nearfall at 5:00. He tied her up on the mat. Kelly hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. She hit a uranage and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. She hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:30. He got up and hit a jumping knee, then a handspring-back-knee. He hit his springboard stunner for the pin. Good action.

Zachary Wentz defeated Priscilla Kelly at 7:56 to advance.

* Doors and chairs were set up in the ring for the main event!

6. Krule (w/Gia Miller) vs. “The Pledge” Dick Meyers in a Dayton Street Fight. Meyers is of average size. Obviously, Krule has a big size advantage. Meyers came out first, and he dove onto Krule. They brawled in the ring, and Krule beat him down. He threw Meyers through one board in the corner at 1:30. Krule hit a second-rope fallaway slam at 4:00, and he kept Meyers grounded. Krule set up a guardrail link bridge. Meyers hit a low blow and a bulldog onto the bridge, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00.

Krule hit Meyers with some of the garbage and debris in the ring. He went under the ring and got a barbed-wire board and slid it into the ring, and set up a bridge. Meyers hit a back suplex to the mat (not onto the bridge). Krule slammed Meyers stomach-first through the barbed-wire board for the pin. Decent hardcore match; the crowd was into it. Krule continued to beat up Meyers after the bell until Brent Oakley ran in for the save.

Krule defeated Dick Meyers in a Dayton Street Fight at 10:37.

Final thoughts: A strong six-match show. The Loco-Leon-Mack three-way takes best match. I’ll narrowly go with the six-way scramble opener for second. Some really good action across all six matches.

The second show will feature the two semi-final matches and finals of the Jerry Lynn Invitational, plus Myron Reed issues an open challenge, Damian Chambers vs. Ace Austin, plus a tag team gauntlet. I’m headed out to a concert so the second show will have to wait until sometime Sunday.