Wrestling Revolver “Mox vs. Gringo” results: Vetter’s review of Jon Moxley vs. Gringo Loco, Jake Crist vs. Alex Shelley in a best of three falls match for the Revolver Title, Mance Warner vs. Steve Maclin

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Revolver “Mox vs. Gringo”

Streamed on Triller+

January 25, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio at Calumet Center At Montgomery County Fairgrounds

The show got this title because this is the third attempt to have this singles match. The first time, Moxley got a concussion against Rey Fenix and he wasn’t cleared in time. The second time, Moxley got pulled off a Revolver show to shoot a backstage segment for AEW. This is a small gym, on par with my elementary school gym, and it is packed with maybe 400 fans and it is officially a sellout. Borg Torgleson and “Phoenix Nitro” provided commentary.

* The show opened with a video package of Jake Crist talking about being Wrestling Revolver champion.

1. Masha Slamovich defeated Jake Something in an intergender match at 7:09. Jake is just too big to wrestle women; even as great as Masha is, she is so much smaller than him. She charged at him but he caught her and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall just seconds into the match. He hit a hard forearm strike that dropped her for a nearfall at 1:00. She hit a doublestomp to the chest. He hit his running splash that dropped her. She hit some chops that had no effect; he hit another forearm that dropped her. We suddenly hear the crowd for the first time as they are still fixing the sound.

Masha hit a second-rope missile dropkick. She hit a running knee to his chest in the corner, then a rolling kick for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a Shining Wizard to the jaw for a nearfall. Jake hit a chokeslam. He speared her into the corner for a nearfall at 6:00, then he hit a gutwrench powerbomb for a nearfall. She got a sunset flip rollup for the pin. I just don’t see a point to these matches. She immediately rolled out of the ring and headed to the back. Jake grabbed the ref by the throat and chokeslammed him.

2. Ace Austin (w/Gia Miller) defeated Matthew Palmer at 9:41. Palmer is the 1800s-era carnival magician with his bottles of potions on his belt. Ace and Gia came out first; Palmer attacked him from behind and whipped him into the guardrail before Ace even was able to take off his jacket. Palmer actually is not dressed at all like his normal gimmick; he’s wearing generic khaki pants, not ring gear. The bell rang at 1:30 to officially start the match when they both were in the ring, but Palmer kept beating down Ace. Ace finally hit a Russian Legsweep and a legdrop across the throat at 4:00. Palmer applied a Muta Lock and cranked on Ace’s head.

Ace dove through the ropes, but Palmer moved, and Ace crashed chin-first onto the guardrail at 6:30! Ace hit his running Penalty Kick from the ring apron to Palmer’s chest. In the ring, he hit a roundhouse kick and he was fired up. Ace set up for The Fold, but Palmer avoided it and hit a sit-out powerslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Gia pounded on the mat and rallied the crowd. They brawled back to the floor, where Palmer pushed Ace into Gia. Back in the ring, Palmer was setting up for a Sharpshooter when Ace escaped, rolled him up, and scored the clean pin. Matthew immediately stomped on Ace. Gia got in the ring to stop him, and Palmer clocked her with a punch, dropping her to the mat. “One of the most despicable things I’ve ever seen,” Borg said.

3. Brent Oakley defeated Myron Reed, Rich Swann, Damian Chambers (w/John E. Bravo, Kayla Cassidy), Warhorse, and “Alpha Sigma Sigma” Casey Jacobs and The Pledge in a seven-way scramble at 12:17. Warhorse has his different look now; the red-and-yellow is gone and instead he’s wearing a black vest and tinted red sunglasses. It’s a complete transformation. The ASS trio (think WWE’s Mean Street Posse) are scrawny and have basically been used as enhancement. Warhorse rolled to the floor at the bell. This was billed as a six-way, but all three ASS members were in the ring. Suddenly it was just Myron and Swann in the ring and they traded fast reversals and had a standoff. Chambers hit a leaping Flatiner on Swann.

Warhorse was back in the ring and hit some kneestrikes to Reed’s ribs in the corner. Brett Oakley hit a sliding German Suplex on Swann. Oakley hit a 450 Splash at 4:00. These ASS guys are just so scrawny it’s hard to take them seriously. The Pledge set up for a dive, but Kayla Cassidy jumped on the ring apron to distract him; he went to kiss her but she snapped his throat across the top rope. Reed hit his diving stunner over the top rope onto everyone on the floor at 5:30. ASS hit a top-rope superplex on Chambers for a nearfall. Swann hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Chambers hit a running knee and an Exploder Suplex on Swann.

Warhorse did a German Suplex, but Myron rotated mid-air and landed on his feet, and Reed hit a stunner on Warhorse for a nearfall. Chambers hit a swinging faceplant on Reed for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Pledge hit a Sliced Bread on Chambers. Oakley hit a Swanton Bomb. Warhorse hit a top-rope elbow drop. Swann hit a double-Lethal Injection. Warhorse applied a rear-naked choke on Swann; he let go of the hold when ASS got in the ring, and he left! Why? Oakley hit Swann with a paddle. Reed hit a top-rope crossbody block on Oakley, Oakley landed on a prone Swann! Reed got pulled from the ring, and the knocked-out Oakley got the pin on the knocked-out Swann! Creative finish; fast-paced match.

* Swann refused to shake Reed’s hand. We had a video package appear announcing that on March 28, Rich Swann will face Mustafa Ali! I presume they fought at some point on 205 Live, right?

4. JT Dunn defeated Sami Callihan in a Last Man Standing match at 21:34. I just watched a Dunn match from Maine last weekend; I always compare him to Tony Nese. The bell rang but they just glared at each other from across the ring. Sami grabbed him, hit a low blow and a piledriver at 1:00! Of course, no pinfalls, so JT got back to his feet before the 10-count. They brawled at ringside; Sami grabbed a boy (probably age 5) and used the kid by slamming his feet onto Dunn’s forehead. In the ring, Sami gave Dunn a paper cut between his fingers at 4:00. He then did a paper cut on the lip, and he poured lemon juice on it. Phil Stamper attacked Sami from behind, earning a “you f—ed up!” chant.

Stamper encouraged Dunn to keep hitting Sami; Dunn made it clear he fired Stamper last month and he told Phil to leave. Dunn put a garbage can over Sami’s head and he hit it with a chairshot at 7:00. They got back in the ring; Sami sat on a chair and he ‘invited’ JT to keep punching him. Sami spit all over JT’s face. Gross. Sami hit an Exploder Suplex onto the open chair! Dunn dove at Sami, but Sami was able to catch him in the garbage can. Sami dumped out a box of LEGOs into the ring at 12:00. Dunn speared Callihan, with Sami falling on the LEGOs. Dunn then speared Sami through a door set up in the corner. They fought in the corner, and Sami slammed JT across four open chairs at 15:00, but JT got up at the nine-count.

JT hit a stunner. They hit simultaneous punches and both fell to the mat. They traded forearm strikes while on their knee and Sami shoved LEGO’s into JT’s mouth. Sami grabbed JT’s groin and twisted it. He then chokeslammed JT onto the LEGOS at 18:00. Jake Something jumped in the ring and hit Sami in the back! Jake and JT stomped on him. Jessicka Havok hit the ring and she got a big pop. It appeared she was making a save, but she hit a kneestrike to Sami’s groin! The crowd chanted “what the f—?” JT nailed the Death By Elbow on Sami as Jake and Havok held Sami’s arms! “This is betrayal!” a commentator said. JT hit a piledriver on Sami. Sami crawled to the ropes but he couldn’t get to his feet before the 10-count. A good brawl and to my surprise, neither man bled, and this never crossed over to being gross.

* Intermission. They showed Emi Sakura vs. Killer Kelly from the December “Season Finale” show.

* Backstaged “RED” Alex Colon, Killer Kelly, Steve Maclin and Rickey Shane Page spoke about their tag title reign.

5. Steve Maclin (w/Killer Kelly) defeated Mance Warner at 10:33. Mance hit some chops and they traded forearms on the floor; the bell rang even though they weren’t in the ring. (Very inconsistent from earlier in this show!) They brawled over the guardrail and into the crowd. They got in the ring, where Maclin hit a chairshot to the back. Maclin SLAMMED a garbage can lid over Mance’s unprotected head; I hate to see that. Mance hit his own chairshots to the back. Mance went under the ring and pulled out a door. Mance hit Maclin, and Maclin did a Flair-style collapse. Maclin hit a Death Valley Driver across two open chairs for a nearfall at 6:00.

Maclin hit a spear on an upside-down Mance through a door in the corner for a nearfall. Steve grabbed some door shards and repeatedly slammed them over Mance’s body. Mance slammed a door onto Maclin, with Steve’s head actually popping through the door. Mance WHIPPED a chair at Steve’s unprotected head at 9:00; that is just stupid and completely unnecessary. Mance chokeslammed Maclin through a door set up in the corner. Killer Kelly jumped in the ring and she spit on Mance. He eye-poked her then gave her a bionic elbow. The distraction allowed Maclin to get a rollup with a handful of Mance’s jeans for the tainted pin. Neither man bled, but I’d prefer blood to those dangerous blows to the head. I have no patience for it.

* Crash Jaxon hi the ring to a massive pop. He still has his left arm in a sling; he broke it while diving out of the ring at a prior Revolver show. “It’s been a long four months,” Jaxon said. “I wish I could tell you some good news, but tomorrow I’m having surgery. I’m having plates and screws put in my forearm.” He said it will be another six to 12 months before he’s back. Terrible news. He was interrupted by John E. Bravo, who said “no one cares about your broken arm.” He called Crash a p—y and said he should be able to “perform with or without a broken arm.” Damian Chambers, who joined Bravo, got on the mic and cut a promo but was loudly booed. Crash hit a clothesline with his right (healthy) arm on Damian. The heels scampered to the back.

6. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake & Zack Gibson defeated “Second Gear Crew” Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders and “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel and “RED” Rickey Shane Page & Alex Colon (w/Killer Kelly) in a four-way tag match to win the WR Tag Team Titles at 8:34. RED are the tag champs entering the match. Rascalz and GYV opened. Manders and Justice got in and hit some forearm strikes. Wentz hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 3:30. GYVets began working over Wentz. Trey and Gibson traded overhand chops. Manders hit a double clothesline at 5:30. Justice hit a Doomsday tornado DDT!

The SGC brawled with RED. Page hit a running crossbody block, then a frogsplash on Gibson. The Rascalz and the GYV traded offense. Wentz hit a doublestomp to a chest, then he dove through the ropes onto other opponents. Nearly everyone was brawling on the floor. Trey hit a flip dive onto everyone at 8:00. In the ring, the GYV hit low blows on the Rascalz, then a double Lungblower to Wentz’s chin for the pin! New champions!! I didn’t expect that to end so quickly.

7. Alex Shelley defeated Jake Crist (w/Bobby) in a best-of-three-falls match to win the Wrestling Revolver Heavyweight Title at 17:12. Shelley is the heel and he wore his WR Remix Title. Crist has slimmed down and looks great, and he’s the WR Heavyweight Champion. However, on-screen graphics acknowledge Crist is 5’8 and only 170 pounds. The crowd loudly chanted “F— you, Shelley!” before the bell. Shelley hit some punches, but Crist got a backslide for a pin at 00:22. Shelley immediately rolled up Crist for a pin at 00:40. (I hate this.) So, just like that, we’re down to our last pinfall. They traded offense in a knucklelock.

Shelley clotheslined him to the floor at 4:00; he teased a dive but stopped. In the ring, Shelley hit another clothesline and was in charge; he made lewd hand motions at the crowd and got jeered. He tied up Jake’s left arm on the mat. The crowd chanted, “F— the Lions!” Jake finally hit a second-rope flying forearm at 8:30, then a dropkick into the corner. Crist applied a Sharpshooter. Shelley hit a Flatliner into the second turnbuckle, and he applied the Border City Stretch, but Jake reached the ropes at 10:30. Shelley crossed Jake’s legs and he nailed a Brainbuster for a nearfall. Jake caught a leaping Shelley and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 12:30.

Jake went for a frogsplash but Shelley got his knees up to block it. Jake hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, then a moonsault off the ring apron to the floor on Shelley. The ref got bumped. Shelley hit a spear and celebrated and gave the middle finger to the crowd. Shelley got his title belt but Bobby hopped in the ring and confiscated it. Bobby hit Shelley in the forehead with the belt, and Jake got a rollup for a believable nearfall. Jake hit a roundhouse kick for a visual pin but Matthew Palmer came out of nowhere to pull the ref from the ring. Crist hit a stunner on Palmer. Palmer hit a low blow on Jake. Shelley immediately hit the Shellshock swinging faceplant to pin Crist. New champion!!

* Ace Austin appeared at ringside and spoke on the mic, and he challenged Alex Shelley to a match on March 28.

8. Jon Moxley defeated Gringo Loco in a “Lucha Death Match” at 27:08. A nice video package of this feud, as Loco had been accusing Moxley of ducking him. Loco hit a huracanrana. Moxley dove through the ropes onto Loco at 1:30. They brawled around the building. Moxley hit a backbody drop onto the bare floor at 4:00. They brawled into the concourse and by some merchandise tables. We (at home) can see the action but the fans aren’t seeing it, unless they have it on a screen I’m not seeing. I know this will SHOCK some of you, but Moxley was bleeding from his forehead. They got back in the gym and returned to ringside. The camera panned to Loco who was significantly bleeding from his forehead!

Loco hit a snap suplex onto an open chair at ringside at 9:00. Moxley put his head through a ladder, but Loco hit the ladder with a chairshot. Loco got a door that was covered with jagged half-cut pop cans and he slid that in the ring. Loco got pliers and he used it on Moxley’s teeth, and he gouged at Moxley’s forehead. This has crossed a line into being really gross. Moxley slammed Loco onto the table covered in the jagged cans at 12:00! Moxley got a fork and he repeatedly jabbed Loco in the forehead, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. Loco’s whole face was covered in blood.

Moxley bodyslammed Loco onto shards of the can-covered board at 14:30. Moxley pulled out a board that is covered in forks pointed straight up and he slid that in the ring. (How much work did it take to create that?) Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow, then a top-rope Clout Cutter, and they were both down at 18:00. Loco powerbombed Moxley onto the BOARD OF FORKS, rightfully earning a “holy shit!” chant. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor on Moxley. In the ring, Loco hit Moxley over the head with a door shard. Moxley hit a top-rope corkscrew senton onto a door over Moxley for a nearfall. Moxley popped up and hit his elbow strikes to the side of the head. Loco hit a Death Rider double-arm DDT! He got a nearfall.

Loco missed a top-rope corkscrew senton. Moxley rolled to the floor, got barbed wire, and hit a clothesline with it. Moxley wrapped it around his fist and hit some punches to the head with it, then he wrapped it around Loco’s face! Loco fought free but he has more cuts on his face. They got up and traded forearm strikes, then both collapsed at 24:00. Moxley did some pushups to show he still has energy. Loco hit a headbutt; Moxley hit a few of his own. Moxley hit a German Suplex; Loco popped up and hit his own German Suplex, then a clothesline. Moxley hit a piledriver, then a Rollins-style Stomp for a believable nearfall. Moxley ripped off Loco’s shirt; he again got the barbed wire and clubbed it against Loco’s face. Moxley finally hit the Death Rider for the pin.

* They shook hands and raised each other’s arms. Moxley got on the mic and said “let the whole world know what is going on here in Dayton, Ohio.” He said every time he is here, the crowd is larger and the wrestlers are more pumped up to compete. Loco got on the mic and thanked the fans. He said Moxley is one of the best wrestlers in the world and this was one of the greatest experiences of his career.

Final Thoughts: A violent death match to close the show, and this crowd ate it up. It is really incredible to think that one of AEW’s top stars just went to a building with 400 or so fans and wrestled a match this long, this brutal, of a death match. Fans of this style of match will LOVE what they saw here. I warn that it was violent. I really enjoyed Crist-Shelley and the four-way tag, and that scramble was more fun than I expected, as those ASS kids are improving and seem willing to put their bodies on the line. I noted my big objections, particularly Mance Warner once again taking and receiving unprotected blows to the head. I also would have just had Crist and Shelley go one fall, rather than have two pinfalls in the first minute.