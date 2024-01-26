Replay announced last night’s TNA Impact episode

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA announced that last night’s episode of the TNA Impact television show will be replayed tonight at 6CT/7ET. TNA issued the following statement: “We know some of our fans did not get to see the entire TNA IMPACT show last night, so we are replaying the show tonight at 7pm ET on AXS TV.”

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure where the problem occurred, as it appears that the full episode aired on AXS-TV. I did have to manually add the episode to my DVR recording list despite having it set up to record on a weekly basis.