Wrestling Revolver “Whatashow” results: Vetter’s review of Alex Shelley vs. JD Griffey vs. Alan Angels vs. Exodus Prime in a four-way for the Revolver Title, Elijah (f/k/a Elias) vs. Mike Bailey, Lio Rush vs. Chris Bey

Wrestling Revolver “Whatashow”

Streamed on Triller+

February 17, 2024 in Grand Prairie, Texas at The Epic

The venue is a large gym and it’s the third time that Revolver has run a show in there. It was announced as a sellout and I’ll estimate a crowd of 600-700. Veda Scott and Cody Cox provided commentary.

1. Chris Bey defeated Lio Rush at 9:45. Veda said this is a first-ever singles match. Lio kicked away a handshake offer. Quick reversals at the bell and Lio hit an enzuigiri. Bey hit a dive through the ropes to the floor, so Lio hit a dive through the ropes, so Bey hit a flip dive to the floor, and they were both down on the floor at 2:30. They got in the ring and traded chops. Bey hit a top-rope clothesline for a nearfall, but he was favoring his arm from that dive to the floor. Lio avoided a brainbuster and got a rollup, and he hit some clotheslines.

Bey hit the brainbuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Lio hit his roundhouse kick while on his hip. Lio missed Rush Hour, but he hit a superkick, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 7:00, and he was in charge. Bey got up and they traded forearm strikes. They traded rollups. Lio hit a stunner, but Bey hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 9:00. Lio hit a spear. He went for the Final Hour frogsplash again, but Bey got his knees up to block it! Bey immediately got an inside cradle for the clean pin. A great high-energy match to open the show.

2a. Vertvixen defeated Matthew Palmer (w/Alex Shelley) via DQ in an intergender match at 4:59. Palmer has dropped his ‘monster hunter’ gimmick and he played a serious, vile heel at the last Revolver show. I consider Vertvixen to be a top 5 women’s indy talent. Palmer got on the mic and called himself a “Texas legend.” He belittled Vertvixen, saying she has a flat ass. He called her “toots” so she nailed a roundhouse kick that dropped him. We then had ring intros! The bell sounded and she hit some kicks and a running back elbow that sent Palmer to the floor. Back in the ring, he began stomping on her and he was loudly booed.

He hit a chop; she dropped him with her own chops. They fought on the floor and he accidentally chopped the ring post at 2:00. She chopped him so he fell over the guardrail and into the crowd. They fought to the back by the production equipment, but returned to ringside. Vert paused to swig some water and did the Triple H pose and sprayed the water. Shelley tripped her ankle at 4:00. However, Vert hit a Pedigree for a nearfall. The ref ejected Shelley for interfering. The ref turned just in time to see Palmer hit Vertvixen in the face with Shelley’s title belt, and he called for the bell. Entertaining.

* Palmer already had headed to the back, but Sami Callihan hit the ring and said this match will continue!

2b. Vertvixen defeated Matthew Palmer at 0:38. They fought on the ropes and she shoved him to the mat. She then hit a second-rope crossbody block for the pin. Athena walked to ringside! She attacked Vertvixen! Cody Cox said Athena is the wife of Matthew Palmer; I didn’t know that. Athena shouted, “You’re going to put your hands on my man?” and she slapped Vertvixen. However, Vertvixen hit a Pedigree on Athena! That was a fun surprise.

3. Jake Something (w/Phil Stamper) defeated Brick Savage at 9:58. I’ve seen Savage a few times; he has the hair, beard and body type of Bronson Reed (but a bit thinner.) This should be a good brawl. An intense lockup at the bell. Jake hit a chop but Savage no-sold it. Jake tried a shoulder tackle but Savage didn’t budge. They charged at each other, and it was Jake who went down after their collision, and he rolled to the floor. Savage hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 2:30. Jake hit his running body splash and that knocked Savage down. They blocked each other’s chokeslam attempts. They hit clotheslines and eventually both went down at 5:00.

Savage hit some blows and took control. He hit a chokeslam powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. They each got chairs and crashed them into each other. Jake powerbombed Savage across two open chairs for a believable nearfall, and Jake was shocked that didn’t get the pin. Jake got a door from under the ring, but Savage punched a hole right through it! Savage eventually chokeslammed Jake through the door set up in the corner at 9:00. Phil tried to help Jake, so Brick lunged at Phil. Jake hit a low blow mule kick, then the Black Hole Slam for the tainted pin. A really good big-man match; it didn’t need to go longer than this.

4. Mike Bailey defeated Elijah at 15:21. Yes, Elijah is WWE’s Elias; my first time seeing him since his release. Veda said it is his first indy match in a decade. We had the familiar guitar sound intro, and Elijah has his full beard, and he looks no different than his “Elias” run, and he has a guitar over his shoulder. He has a significant height and overall size advantage, which Veda pointed out. The bell sounded and Elijah hit a Mafia Kick! He hit a one-handed suplex over his shoulder. Bailey hit his Speedball Kicks to the thighs and ribs, then a dive through the ropes to the floor. Elijah tossed him into the guardrail and he chopped Bailey in front of the fans. Elijah went for a powerbomb but Bailey escaped. Bailey hit a baseball slide dropkick at 2:30.

Elijah hit a hard clothesline on Bailey, who was on the apron, and it knocked Mike to the floor. In the ring, Elijah hit a bodyslam, tossing Bailey across the ring. He did an Old School tightrope walk and struck Bailey’s shoulder at 4:30. Elijah put Bailey on his back as if he was going for a Homicide-style Cop Killah, but he just stretched Bailey. He got a towel and choked Bailey with it. Bailey hit a Mafia Kick, then his triangle moonsault to the floor at 7:00, barely grazing Elijah. In the ring, Bailey hit a missile dropkick and a series of kicks, then his running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He hit a shotgun dropkick; he went for the Tornado Kick but Elijah blocked it, and Elijah applied a crossface at 9:00.

Elijah hit a Mafia Kick; they hit simultaneous kicks. Elijah hit a jumping knee to the chin for a nearfall. Elijah applied a headlock and swung Bailey’s body, getting a nearfall at 10:30. Bailey got a huracanrana. He went for a double-knees moonsault, but Elijah kicked him away. We got our first “This is awesome!” chant of the night. Bailey hit his double-knee moonsault and a superkick at 12:30. He hit the Tornado Kick, then the Ultima Weapon/second-rope summersault kneedrop for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Bailey hit a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:00. Bailey hit his moonsault double-kneedrop on the ring apron. Bailey went for a top-rope move, but Elijah caught him with a jumping knee! Elijah hit a twisting suplex but only got a nearfall! Elijah went to pick up Bailey, but Mike got an inside cradle for the pin. That was really good.

* The crowd chanted “Elijah!” He got to his feet and he shook Bailey’s hand… but then he hit him with a left-arm clothesline and got loudly booed! He stomped on Bailey’s head and tossed him to the floor.

5. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel defeated Gringo Loco and Arez in a no-DQ lucha street fight at 14:13. Both teams dove under the ring at the bell to get weapons. They all got chairs and banged them together. The Rascalz hit dives to the floor. They went for a second, but got hit by chairshots. They all brawled on the floor. Miguel hit a spin kick off the apron onto Loco, who was draped on the guardrail, at 2:30. They brawled over the guardrail and into the crowd. Trey hit a moonsault off a short balcony (maybe 10 feet up) onto all three at 4:00. Trey grabbed a title belt from a fan and struck Arez with it. Miguel and Arez brawled on top of a table. Trey hit a DDT for a nearfall; it didn’t break.

Elsewhere on the floor, Loco and Wentz were brawling. Trey climbed the basketball backboard! He hit a huracanrana onto Gringo Loco. Arez hit a piledriver onto a table on Miguel at 6:30 but the table didn’t break. Zachary climbed up another basketball post and he hit a Swanton Bomb onto his opponents! They all decided to get back into the ring at 8:00. Miguel and Arez traded forearm strikes. Arez hit a variety of kicks. Loco grabbed Miguel and powerbombed him through a door set up on the floor. In the ring, Arez hit a jumping powerbomb on Wentz for a nearfall at 9:30. Wentz hit a series of kicks.

Loco hit a Guerrilla Press on Wentz. Arez ran up Wentz’s back. Loco hit his moonsault on Wentz for a nearfall. Arez hit a moonsault to the floor on Trey. Wentz hit a superkick and a doublestomp on Loco for a nearfall. The Rascalz set up a door bridge in the ring. Loco hit a handspring-back-elbow. Wentz hit a springboard stunner. Arez hit a shotgun dropkick and a nice Pele Kick. Miguel hit a 619. Wentz hit a Burning Hammer, dropping Arez stomach-first through the door bridge for the pin! That was really good, too. We had chairs and doors, but no bleeding, no disgusting violence.

* Wentz got on the mic and belittled a fan. He then said he has maybe been in the ring with Arez once before, “but damn he’s great.” Wentz put over a fan in the crowd.

* Intermission. When we return, Mansoor is in the ring. He boasted about beating Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth and Mustafa Ali, and won the biggest royal rumble ever in his own country. He said tonight, he becomes a “Texas hero.” “Now you can say you have a wrestler to be proud of, because there’s never been a good wrestler to come out of this shit-hole state.” He said most of these people “haven’t had sex since the last time they paid for it.” Mansoor yelled at an infant in the crowd which got major heat. Veda said it was a “shoot infant,” meaning it was clearly a newborn.

6. Bryan Keith defeated Mansoor at 10:19. An intense lockup to open but Mansoor went to the ropes to jaw at fans, and he rolled to the floor to stall. In the ring, Keith hit a flying shoulder tackle at 2:00. He hit a running boot and an Exploder Suplex. They brawled at ringside. Keith gave Mansoor a papercut on his forehead with an 8×10 photo. In the ring, Mansoor hit some stomps and was in charge. Keith finally hit a back suplex at 6:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Keith hit a headbutt and a sliding forearm, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Mansoor rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Keith hit a summersault flip off the apron onto Mansoor.

In the ring, Mansoor got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a slingshot neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00, but Keith got a foot on the ropes. Cody said Mansoor is showing off his wrestling skills. Mansoor hit a superkick for a nearfall. Mansoor went to the top rope but Keith hit a leaping headbutt. Keith hit a second-rope back suplex. He went for the Tiger Driver but Mansoor escaped. However, Keith hit a clothesline and this time he hit the Emerald Tiger Driver for the clean pin. That was fun.

7. Masha Slamovich vs. Marina Shafir ended in a no contest at 7:38. It feels like a long time since I’ve seen Marina in a match, so I guess it’s good to see she’s not injured. A feeling out-process and this is intense mat reversals. During the ring intros, Veda noted these two had a Bloodsport match in the past, and this feels like that. Masha whipped Marina to the mat by her hair, and she hit a stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall at 2:00. She applied a Camel Clutch and ripped at Marina’s nose. Masha tried to get a crossarm breaker but Marina blocked it. Marina stood up and hit a powerbomb. They got up and traded kicks and chops. Masha hit a roundhouse kick to the head and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall at 4:30.

Masha hit a stiff punt kick; Veda said it might have caught Marina in the nose. Marina hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Masha hit a kneestrike in the corner and a Helluva Kick, then her rolling kick for a nearfall. Masha got a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 7:00, and she applied a rear-naked choke. They hit stereo spin kicks to the head and were both down. The ref checked on them and said they were both knocked out, and he declared it a draw. That was great stuff, even with the non-finish. Masha wanted five more minutes; Marina got on the mic, said “f— no,” turned and left.

* There was some type of medical emergency in the crowd so they went to another intermission. Hopefully everyone is okay. When we returned, Lance Archer hit the ring and got everyone pumped up again. This is MonsterSauce’s first match not in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

8) “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zach Gibson defeated “MonsterSauce” Lance Archer and Alex Zayne via DQ to retain the Revolver Tag Titles at 11:24. GYV defeated RED last month to win the belts. Zayne and Drake opened, and James twisted the left arm. Gibson entered, so Zayne tagged Archer in at 1:30. Cody noted that Archer has been on all three Revolver shows here in Texas. Zach hit a forearm strike that Archer no-sold. Archer hit a running body splash, then some punches in the corner. Zayne leapfrogged Archer to hit a dropkick. Zayne hit a corkscrew senton for a nearfall on Gibson.

The heels beat down Zayne in their corner; Drake taunted Archer who really wanted to jump in and make a save. Gibson tied Zayne in a bow-and-arrow. Zack kept Zayne grounded. Sami Callihan jumped on commentary and said every GYV match is under “technical old-school rules.” Archer got the hot tag and he hit a crossbody block at 8:30. He hit some running back elbows in the corner. Zayne flipped Archer onto an opponent in the corner. Archer slammed teammate Zayne onto an opponent for a nearfall. Drake hit a Sliced Bread for a nearfall on Zayne at 10:00. Zayne hit his jump-up Frankensteiner on Drake. Gibson got his title belt but the ref confiscated it. Drake hit Archer in the back with a chair! Archer grabbed the chair but Drake collapsed (Eddie spot!); the ref turned around, saw Archer with the chair and Drake on the mat, and he called for the bell.

* Archer hit Drake with a chairshot to the back, and he nailed the Blackout modified Razor’s Edge on Drake. GYV scampered to the back. Archer got on the mic and said “they learned from the best, Eddie Guerrero.” Archer vowed that they will beat Grizzled Young Veterans and become tag team champions.

9. Alex Shelley defeated JD Griffey, Alan Angels, and Exodus Prime in a four-way to retain the Revolver Title at 13:08. Griffey is Black and he’s a shoot fighter; I’ve seen him as part of Shane Taylor’s entourage in the past. Exodus Prime looks similar to a young Caprice Coleman and he just wrestled for AEW; Veda reminded us he got a big win over Rich Swann at the last show here. The referee kicked Griffey’s crew out before the bell. Angels and Shelley tied up at the bell while Exodus fought Griffey. Exodus hit a dropkick on Angels, then a second-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall at 2:00. Griffey pulled Exodus to the floor and whipped him into the guardrail.

In the ring, Griffey hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Exodus. Angels hit a Flatliner on JD. Shelley hit his Flatliner on Angels, dropping him on the middle turnbuckle at 4:00. Angels hit a spear on Exodus. Shelley applied a double Fujiwara Armbar on two guys! Nice. Shelley hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Exodus and twisted his ankle, as Prime screamed on the mat. Shelley applied a double half crab on Exodus and JD at 6:00. Shelley tied Angels in a crossface. JD hit a kneestrike to Shelley’s forehead, then a powerslam on Exodus. Exodus hit a snap Dragon Suplex on JD and he got a nearfall, and suddenly everyone was down at 8:30.

Angels hit an enzuigiri on Exodus, then a dive through the ropes on JD, then a dive onto Exodus, and he was fired up. (Angels is a babyface here and a heel pretty much everywhere else!) In the ring, he hit a DDT on Exodus. Matthew Palmer appeared out of nowhere and he tripped and crotched Angels in the corner. Shelley went for Shellshock but Angels blocked it. Palmer hit Angels. Shelley applied a Border City Stretch but Angels wouldn’t tap out. They traded chops while holding onto each other’s left wrist at 11:30. Angels collapsed onto Exodus and got a nearfall. Angels rolled up JD, but Griffey turned it into a Triangle Choke; Exodus hit a senton to break it up. Exodus hit an Angel’s Wings on JD but Angels hit an Angels Wing on Exodus! Shelley tied Angels up in the Angels wings, but Alan escaped. Shelley hit a low blow mule kick on Exodus, then immediately rolled him up for the cheap pin.

Final Thoughts: Even with some screwy finishes, I really enjoyed this show. Wrestling Revolver usually pushes the boundaries with blood loss (like last month’s Moxley-Gringo Loco match.) However, we had none of that here, and I wonder if that’s a rule of this building, because we had no violent or gross weapons. I never thought I’d write this, but an Elijah match earned best of the show. The former Elias did his very best to keep up with Mike Bailey. He looked great and I’m sure having several months off from being in the ring helped, too. He just looked refreshed, and I’ve never been a big Elias fan.

I’ll go with the Rascalz-Loco/Arez for second, and LIo-Bey for third. This show had so many good matches I could see someone having a very different top three, as Masha-Marina and MonsterSauce-Archer/Zayne were really sharp, too. The main event was fine and Shelley is always great in the ring, but there was no sense whatsoever that Shelley was losing here. The Athena surprise appearance was fun, too.

We had two matches with TNA vs. AEW talent: Masha-Marina and Archer-GYV. As the women battled, I wondered what type of finish would occur… and in both matches, we really had a non-finish. While it’s great to see these wrestlers from different promotions interact… I don’t think we should be surprised by these type of match conclusions. All that said, this show is definitely a must-see.