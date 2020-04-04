WrestleMania 36 lineup: The latest list of advertised matches for the two-night event, pay-per-view pricing, start times, show length

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be broadcast today and Sunday and was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and various locations.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the Raw Tag Titles.

-John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat ladder match or the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Title.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina in a Fatal Five-Way elimination match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

-Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

-Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.

-King Corbin vs. Elias.

-Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.

-Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show).

-Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Show).

Powell’s POV: WWE announced the change to the Smackdown Tag Title match while claiming that Miz was injured in a brawl on Smackdown, but reports indicated that he was sick and unable to wrestle at the taping. WWE has also announced two Kickoff Show matches since our last update.

WWE has not bothered to announce a list of which matches will air today and which matches will air on Sunday. They snuck in a brief announcement on Smackdown that Strowman is challenging Goldberg. They made no mention of Roman Reigns, who was advertised as facing Goldberg, but dropped out of the show due to health risk concerns.

WrestleMania will stream on WWE Network and is available on pay-per-view. DirecTV and FITE TV are listing the price as $34.95 and $34.99 respectively for each night, and FITE is offering a two-night package for $59.99. That said, pricing varies depending on the cable or satellite provider. Both events will have one-hour Kickoff Shows that will start at 5CT/6ET and the main shows will start at 6CT/7ET. Tonight’s main card is listed for three hours on the WWE Network schedule page. Join me for live coverage of both nights. Dot Net Members will hear audio reviews hosted by Jake Barnett and I both nights.



