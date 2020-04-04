WrestleMania 36 Smackdown Tag Title match officially changed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It was announced on “The Bump” talkshow that the Smackdown Tag Title match has been changed. McKenzie Mitchell claimed that Miz was injured during a brawl on Smackdown, so the new match will be John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat ladder match or the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The match was scheduled to be The Miz and John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat ladder match. Reports indicated that Miz was sick and was either not allowed to wrestle or was unable to wrestle at the WrestleMania taping, so the company’s claim that he is injured is a storyline explanation.



