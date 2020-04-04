WWE announces new WrestleMania Kickoff Show matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following Kickoff Show matches for WrestleMania 36, which will be broadcast today and Sunday.

-Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

-Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication in the WWE.com announcement of which night these matches will air on. I guess we’ll find out together. Join me for live coverage of the one-hour WrestleMania Kickoff Shows tonight and Sunday as they air on WWE Network, FS1, and WWE’s social media pages at 5CT/6ET and stick around for WrestleMania 36 main card coverage at 6CT/7ET.



