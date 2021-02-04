AEW Dynamite preview: New tag team main event for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenta and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed” Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

-Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi.

Powell’s POV: The new main event definitely helps make up for the underwhelming lineup that was announced during Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.