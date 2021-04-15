ROH announces the signing of Maria Kanellis

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release via ROHWrestling.com to announce the signing of Maria Kanellis.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Maria Kanellis-Bennett has re-signed with the company.

The First Lady of Professional Wrestling returned to ROH in December after a five-year absence to announce the launch of ROH The Experience and her involvement in the groundbreaking fan-engagement initiative. She will continue to play a vital role behind the scenes in ROH in addition to being an on-air talent.

Kanellis-Bennett made her ROH debut in 2011 and went on to be a founding member of The Kingdom, which would become one of ROH’s top factions, with her boyfriend (now husband) Mike Bennett, Matt Hardy and Adam Cole.

After Matt Taven joined The Kingdom, Kanellis-Bennett led him and Bennett to the ROH World Tag Team Championship and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. She also wrestled on occasion.

Outside of pro wrestling, the former WWE Diva of the Year has appeared in reality shows, including “The Celebrity Apprentice,” and graced the cover of Playboy.

Powell’s POV: ROH announced the signing of Mike Bennett earlier today, so it’s no surprise that they followed up with the news of his wife signing with the company. Maria showed that she’s a great talker in Impact Wrestling. Hopefully ROH can tap into that now that she’s officially signed.