Mike Bennett signs with ROH

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release via ROHWrestling.com to announce the signing of Mike Bennett.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Mike Bennett has re-signed with the company.

Bennett returned to ROH last fall after a five-year absence and reunited with longtime best friend Matt Taven to form The OGK.

Having overcome personal demons and professional frustration during his time away from ROH, Bennett has shown that he’s better than ever.

Bennett’s roots in ROH run deep. He won ROH’s first Top Prospect Tournament in 2011 and went on to form The Kingdom, which would become one of ROH’s top factions, with his girlfriend (now wife) Maria Kanellis, Matt Hardy and Adam Cole.

Taven later joined The Kingdom, and he and Bennett won the ROH World Tag Team Championship and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

Powell’s POV: Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is a nice signing for ROH and hopefully the promotion will get behind him creatively now that he’s under contract. The ROH television show has improved greatly since the pandemic break, but they desperately need to create new main event level stars. Bennett proved that he can be a player during his run with Impact Wrestling so one can only hope that he gets a chance in ROH.