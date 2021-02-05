2/5 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Jake Atlas vs. August Grey, and “Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 217)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed February 5, 2021 on WWE Network

The show opened with Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese making their way to the ring. The broadcast team of Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness introduced the show and a little bit of backstory on social media featuring Ever Rise and Bollywood Boyz, who have apparently formed a truce out of Canadian brotherhood.

Anish’s Thoughts: I wonder how long this will last. I wish this happened on air, but I am intrigued.

Ever Rise also came out and were accompanied to the ring by the Bollywood Boyz. In a show of friendship, Matt Martel and Sunil Singh stepped up to tag…

1. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Matt Martel. Nese started off in the ring against Sunil, with the two exchanging back takes to start the match followed by a series of arm drags and arm locks. Nese propped Sunil up on the turnbuckle at one point, but Sunil kicked him away and went for a dive, which Nese caught. Sunil jumped out of Nese’s grasp and again hit an arm drag before working to the corner where Martel tagged in.

Martel used a couple of arm pulls before Nese reversed with a kick and whipped Martel to corner. Daivari tagged in and immediately got whipped into a back elbow, allowing Sunil to tag in. ‘BollyRise’ tried for a tag team maneuver, but Martel clocked Sunil instead by accident. Nese took advantage and tagged in before hitting Sunil with a double back elbow.

The two tagged in and out, continually rocking Sunil with necbreakers and a double suplex, before Nese locked in a waist lock to try and squeeze the air out of Sunil. Martel called for the tag on the apron, but Sunil struggled and had to wait until Nese and Daivari tried for another tag team move to kick Nese in the face and rolled under a clothesline attempt from Daivari to tag in Martel.

Martel rushed both opponents with clotheslines and a pair of Belly to Bellies. Martel and Sunil worked together to down Daivari for an elbow drop from the top for a two count. Martel and Daivari tried for a double Suplex but Nese broke it up and allowed Daivari to hit a reverse DDT. Daivari’s pin was broken up by Sunil, followed by Nese dragging him to the outside and tossing him to the barricade.

Daivari tried to use the chain to clock Martel, but the ref spotted it and went to dispose of it, allowing Nese to jump Martel and swipe him with a running knee to allow Daivari to get the pinfall victory.

Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese defeated Matt Martel and Sunil Singh

Anish’s Thoughts: Interesting. I am so invested in the Bollywood Boyz and Ever Rise story that I was watching this match with an overly critical eye I think. It was a good solid match, but what made it stand out was the subtext between Martel and Sunil. I liked that there was some dissonance, but not so much that BollyRise broke up today, I can see these teams working the kinks out and getting some wins under then before coming to a head. I look forward to the return of my ever-desired heel versus heel matches featuring those two teams. Strong win for Nese and Daivari as well who looked like a unit.

A recap video was shown of Legado Del Fantasma’s involvement on NXT, including their victory in the Dusty Cup. They also showed Santos Escobar’s title defense and confrontation with Karrion Kross.

2. August Grey vs. Jake Atlas. The match started with a lockup and Atlas going for Grey’s back. Grey reversed with a pair of headlock takeovers to try and gain some control. Atlas tried to shrug him off but instead used a wrist lock to ground him and wrench his arm. The two traded some more holds and disengaged.

They continued to exchange holds until eventually, Atlas used a cravat and held on even as Atlas rolled him around on the mat. Grey even tried for a scoop slam but Atlas continued to hold onto the cravat even through more rolls. Eventually, Grey was able to get out and force Atlas to the corner where they traded backslide attempts.

Grey then tried for a roll up and Atlas countered with a kick and a moonsault attempt which Grey dodged. They hit a fist bump in the ring and agreed to ‘just fight.’ A couple more traded moves and a missed suplex by Grey later and Atlas caught Grey with an arm held neckbreaker. Atlas tried to toss Grey out of the ring, but Grey rebounded off the ropes and hit a huracanrana followed by some strikes to force Atlas into the corner.

Atlas tried to push him off and hit a clothesline, but Grey reversed into a bulldog for a two count. Atlas and Grey traded chops in the corner before Grey whipped Atlas to the corner and Atlas reversed into a big boot. Atlas now took control for a second and slotted Grey with a series of kicks and a moonsault.

Atlas followed right up with a German Suplex and with Grey falling into the corner, charged him there and tried for the Cartwheel DDT, but Grey dodged, forcing Atlas to settle for a clothesline and get a two count.

Atlas then tried to strike with Grey but got superkicked to the outside and then got caught by a Suicide dive. Grey then rolled Atlas back into the ring and hit him with a cross body to get the pinfall victory.

August Grey defeated Jake Atlas.

After the match, Nese and Daivari assaulted Grey and stomped on him. Daivari hit Grey with a Lariat and laid him out to end the show.