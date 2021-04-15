WWE releases Mickie James and Billie Kay

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the releases of Mickie James and Billie Kay on Thursday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Wow, I’m very surprised to see both women cut loose. Kay was involved in a WrestleMania match as the partner of Carmella in the tag team turmoil match, and she’s been doing a regular bit on Smackdown where she passes out her headshots. Meanwhile, James was labeled a legend out of the blue earlier this year, but she just worked on the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver pre-show panel last week.