WWE on A&E programming lineup for tonight

March 2, 2025

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following WWE shows will air tonight on A&E.

-WWE LFG at 7CT/8ET. Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley coach developmental wrestlers. The episode is labeled “Verbal Takedown” and features appearances by Road Dogg and Michelle McCool.

-WWE Rivals airs at 8:30CT/9:30ET and will spotlight Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments airs at 10:32CT/11:32ET. The show will focus on “Smackdown: The First Decade”.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s LFG episode will be replayed at 5:30CT/6:30ET as the lead-in for tonight’s episode three premiere.

