WrestleMania 41 lineup: Four world championship matches official for the biggest event of the year

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Cena and Belair won the Elimination Chamber matches, while Uso and Flair won Royal Rumble matches to earn their respective title shots. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.