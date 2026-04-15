WWE angle with Cody Rhodes on The Pat McAfee Show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show opened with a WWE angle. was trashed. McAfee showed “security footage” from Tuesday night that showed Cody Rhodes entering the show’s “ThunderDome” studio while the show’s production crew member, D Bone, was sweeping the floor.

Cody picked up a baseball bat and smashed a framed photo. He grabbed what McAfee described as Randy Orton’s championship belt off McAfee’s desk and then slammed a laptop computer on the ground before leaving. McAfee also showed footage from Cody’s Instagram that showed him getting on a plane while McAfee’s WWE entrance theme played.

McAfee and his crew gave D Bone a tough time for letting Cody enter the studio and making no attempt to stop him from trashing some of the collectables on the set. McAfee said that he won’t be pressing charges against Cody. Check out the footage below or via YouTube.

Powell’s POV: Gee, this type of ESPN crossover coverage is totally worth ruining the build to the WrestleMania Saturday main event between Cody and Randy Orton.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)