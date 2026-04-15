AEW’s officially licensed NFL team Lucha masks will be available starting tonight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that its officially licensed NFL team Lucha masks will be available starting tonight during AEW Dynamite.

April 15, 2026 – For the first time in history, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the groundbreaking launch of AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks for all 32 NFL teams.

The AEW NFL collection will be available for purchase beginning tonight during AEW Dynamite at ShopAEW.com.

“We are thrilled for the official launch of AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The AEW NFL collection is the perfect opportunity for fans to showcase their passion for both All Elite Wrestling and their favorite National Football League team at the same time.”

Powell’s POV: Cleveland Browns fans can hide their identities with something other than paper bags. WWE has a replica title belt deal with the NFL, and now AEW has partnered with the league to sell lucha masks. It seems like an important deal for AEW. If things go well and given Tony Khan’s connections stemming from his family owning the Jacksonville Jaguars, perhaps this could lead to additional partnerships between AEW and the NFL.

For the first time in history, AEW will be launching the AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks for all 32 NFL teams. The AEW NFL collection will be available for purchase beginning tonight during #AEWDynamite at @ShopAEW. pic.twitter.com/1nVfpRXe7k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)