WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles
-Cody Rhodes opens the show
-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship
-Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins’ challenge
-Otis vs. Bronson Reed
-Miz TV with guest Drew McIntyre
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena.
