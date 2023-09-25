What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

September 25, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes opens the show

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins’ challenge

-Otis vs. Bronson Reed

-Miz TV with guest Drew McIntyre

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.