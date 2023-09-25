WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes opens the show

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins’ challenge

-Otis vs. Bronson Reed

-Miz TV with guest Drew McIntyre

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.