WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the brand’s Survivor Series go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-The men’s WarGames advantage match

-Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

-Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Powell’s POV: They did not list the names of the two wrestlers who will compete for the WarGames advantage. Raw will be live on Monday from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.