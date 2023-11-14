NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade and poll results, LA Park, Matt Bloom, Samuray Del Sol, Nick Bockwinkel, “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles and additional qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-LA Park (Adolfo Ibarra) is 57 today.

-WWE Performance Center head trainer Matt Bloom is 50 today. He worked as Tensai, Jason Albert, Prince Albert, Albert, A-Train, Giant Barnard, Baldo, among other names during his in-ring career.

-Samuray Del Sol (Emanuel Rodriguez) is 36 today. He worked as Kalisto in WWE.

-The late Nick Bockwinkel died on November 14, 2015 at age 80 from undisclosed causes.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree was born on November 14, 1930. He died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.