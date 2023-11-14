WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 25 in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: No new matches were added on Raw. WarGames is listed as a four-on-four match rather than the usual five-on-five, but it’s possible that will change given that Drew McIntyre attacked Jey Uso and helped Damian Priest and Finn Balor retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on last night’s Raw. There will be a match on Monday’s show to determine which team has the usual WarGames match advantage. My live review will be available as the show streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).