WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

September 8, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest John Cena

-LA Knight vs. The Miz

Powell’s POV: Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship has been announced for the September 22 edition. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

