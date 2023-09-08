WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside

-Cody Rhodes returns

-Gunther’s record-breaking Intercontinental Title reign celebration

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Norfolk, Virginia at Scope Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.