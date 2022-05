CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Aired live on May 8, 2022 on Peacock and pay-per-view

Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center



With no match advertised for the Kickoff Show, our coverage will likely begin with main card at 7CT/8ET. In the event that WWE adds a Kickoff Show match, our coverage will begin with the match…