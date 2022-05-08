Roman Reigns tells WWE live event crowd that he is transitioning to a new phase of his career

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns told the crowd at Saturday’s live event in Trenton, New Jersey that he is transitioning to a new phase of his career. “I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll ever be back here again,” Reigns said over the house mic after he beat Drew McIntyre in the main event. “But if that’s the case, I just want to say thank you for all these years, all the support, for y’all showing up and allowing us to do what we do.” [Thanks to Jake Barnett]

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to imagine Reigns walking away from WWE completely given how much the company has invested in him as its top star. Could he be transitioning to lighter schedule similar to Brock Lesnar, perhaps while pursuing an acting career? The timing of this is interesting in that it came on the eve of the WrestleMania Backlash event. For whatever it’s worth, WWE has not acknowledged Reigns’ comments on their website or social media pages.