NXT Deadline lineup: The card for Saturday’s NXT premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for NXT Deadline, which will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. the winner of a wild card match in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. the winner of wild card match in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Powell’s POV: The wild card matches will be held on tonight’s NXT television show and feature Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase in the men’s match, and Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell in the women’s match. Join us for live coverage of NXT Deadline as the show streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET.