12/5 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo, Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico, Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura, Brian Cage and Gates of Agony vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider, and Facade, Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory, Top Flight vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 91)

Taped November 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Streamed December 5, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. Dasha Gonzales was the ring announcer.

1. Nick Comoroto (w/ Aaron Solo) vs Hagane Shinno. Both men had televised entrances. Comoroto had a lollipop in his mouth and threw it at Shinno. Shinno threw it back at Comoroto. Comoroto used his power to keep the smaller Shinno grounded. Shinno started to make a comeback with a dropkick but was quickly clotheslined back down to the mat. Comoroto then lifted Shinno and hit him with a pair of backbreakers. On the third attempt Shinno held onto the ropes and was able to crucifix pin Comoroto for the victory.

Hagane Shinno defeated Nick Comoroto by pinfall in 3:15.

After the match Comoroto and Solo attacked Shinno. Solo ended it with a spinning enzuigiri.

Bailin’s Breakdown: As much as members of The Factory typically lose, this match was definitely an upset. Shinno did not get to show much in this match but maybe they have something in mind for him if he is getting a win in his first appearance.

2. Kitty LeFleur and Alice Crowley vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir (w/Vickie Guerrero). Rose and Shafir dominated from bell to bell ending it with an elevated DDT.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Kitty LeFleur and Alice Crowley by pinfall in 3:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: It was mentioned on commentary and was becoming obvious throughout the match that Vickie Guerrero was either disinterested in the match or was aggravated for some reason (in a story sense)

3. Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory. Mid match, Hogan hit a series of moves in the corner to Victory them hit her with a thrust kick for a near fall. Victory came back and caught Hogan with a kick to the midsection followed by a stunner for a near fall of her own. Hogan with a chin buster followed by a side suplex and got the pinfall.

Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory by pinfall in 2:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good showcase for Hogan as she breaks away from Jade Cargill and The Baddies. Victory got to get in a little more offense as well.

4. “Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd.After some early back and forth Top Flight took control with their speed. Finish came with Magnum outside the ring. Darius dove through the ropes onto Floyd as Dante came off the top with the Nosedive on Magnum.

“Top Flight” Dante and Darius Martin defeated” The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd by pinfall in 4:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good showcase for Top Flight.

Lexi Nair was backstage with Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Private Party. Hardy was asking Page why his and Private Party’s match was cancelled. Quen shoulder was being iced and Page said that is why. Quen tried to say he was ok. Page said he would add that to the list of screw ups this week and said he was going to fine Private Party 50k because Hardy put his hands on Page at Dynamite. Page reminded that Hardy that all of his screwups will wind up hurting Private Party. Hardy said he would have Page’s back in the Diamond Battle Royal on Dynamite. Page said he didn’t need Hardy to have his back he needed Hardy to do what Page says, when he says it.

5. Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne. Sakura attacked Rayne before the bell rang with a dropkick and then stomped on Rayne. When the bell rang Sakura hit a double underhook suplex on Rayne and then did Tea Time. Sakura set up for her corner splash but Rayne got her foot up and kicked Sakura. Rayne got a near fall after a northern lights suplex. Rayne went for a follow up move but Sakura raked her back. Rayne retreated to the corner and Sakura ran in with her corner splash. Sakura then set up Rayne with a double underhook but Rayne held on, escaped and hit Sakura with a Cutter. Rayne set up Sakura for CrossRaynes but Sakura raked Rayne’s eyes and then rolled up Rayne for the pinfall.

Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne by pinfall in 2:45.

Bailin’s Breakdown: I am surprised this match was so short. I almost want to consider it an upset but both women have been on the losing end more often than not.

6. Lee Moriarty (w/W. Morrisey) vs Serpentico (w/Luther). Moriarty had the early advantage on Serpentico until Serpentico was able to catch a charging Moriarty with a thrust kick. Serpentico kicked Moriarty again and followed up with a leaping flatliner. Serpentico then started to headbutt Moriarty but it was hurting Serpentico. Serpentico sent Moriarty to the corner and followed but Moriarty slid out of the corner and then kicked Serpentico. Moriarty then face planted Serpentico before locking in the Border City Stretch and getting the submission win.

Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico by submission in 3:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good showcase for Moriarty.

7.” The Embassy” Brian Cage, Toa Liona and Kaun (w/Prince Nana) vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider and Facade. The Embassy took turns beating up the members of the other team. Finish came when Façade leaped off the top rope but was caught by Cage and hit with the Drillclaw. Cage then baited Adams into the ring but he was hit by a pounce from Liona. Kaun then hit Star Rider with a high knee. Liona and Kaun then lifted up and threw Star Rider into a sit-out powerbomb and got the pinfall.

“The Embassy” Brian Cage, Toa Liona and Kaun defeated Dan Adams, Star Rider and Facade by pinfall in 3:45.

After the match Dalton Castle and the Boys came out on stage to stare down the Embassy and possibly challenge them to a match.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A dominating win for The Embassy. I guess we can pencil in The Embassy vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Championship at this weekend’s ROH Final Battle PPV.

8. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/John Silver). Silver did not accompany Reynolds to the ring. Reynolds walked right into the ring and punched Sabian in the face and followed up with a big boot. Reynolds then clotheslined Sabian over the top rope and followed him to the floor. Sabian tried to escape but Reynolds slammed his head on the mat. Reynolds went to get back in the ring but was distracted by Penelope Ford. Sabian took the opportunity to kick Reynolds in the back.

Reynolds then came off the top rope with a springboard moonsault to Reynolds who was still on the floor. Sabian threw Reynolds back into the ring and hit him with a springboard dropkick. Sabian maintained momentum and started to mock Reynolds. Reynolds tried to fight back but Sabian used Orange Cassidy’s spinning DDT onto Reynolds and then held his thumb up. Sabian then went up top for a double stomp but Reynolds moved out of the way. Reynolds was in the corner and Sabian ran in but Reynolds reversed it and hit Sabian repeatedly with clotheslines in the corner.

Reynolds lifted Sabian up on the opposite corner and followed him up but Sabian raked Reynolds eyes and then dropped Reynolds on the top rope hangman style. Sabian then came off the top rope with a double stomp onto Reynolds back but only got a 2 count. Sabian hit Reynolds with a cannonball and went for the cover again but Reynolds kicked out. Sabian then set up for Deathly Hallows but Reynolds reversed it and rolled up Sabian for a near fall. Reynolds started to make a comeback with a double underhook powerbomb followed up with a piledriver.

Reynolds also got a near fall. Reynolds went for another move but Ford got on the apron and started shouting 10 while raising her fingers, Sabian joined in. Reynolds took off his elbow pad and went after Sabian with a discus clothesline that Sabian ducked. Reynold charged again but was tripped up and hit the middle turnbuckle. Sabian then kicked Reynolds head into the turnbuckle. Sabian followed up by lifting Reynolds into a torture rack and then face planting him. Sabian then got the pinfall.

Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds by pinfall in 6:30.

Bailin’s Breakdown: This was the match of the night up until this point and it’s not even close. I also liked that Sabian managed to mock Orange Cassidy in this match as well. Now that Sabian has won the rubber match does Silver step in or do we go right to Sabian vs Cassidy.

9. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto).Takeshita caught Solo with a tijares early and Solo rolled outside the ring. Takeshita was going to dive through the ropes but Comoroto got on the apron, which allowed Solo to attack Takeshita from behind. Solo beat Takeshita down into the corner and then Don Callis walked to the ring. Takeshita then caught Solo with a flying shoulder tackle that sent Solo outside the ring. Takeshita then dove over the top rope onto Solo and Comoroto.

Takeshita was about to lift up Solo again but he made eye contact with Callis. The slight distraction allowed Solo to slip out and suplex Takeshita. Solo went up top and came down with a double stomp but missed. Takeshita then hit Solo with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Solo and Takeshita went back and forth trading shots. Solo rolled up Takeshita but Takeshita rolled out and hit a wheelbarrow German suplex into a bridge and pinned Solo.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall in 3:15.

After the match Takeshita who was still in the ring asked Callis why he was there. Callis, who was still on the floor, walked away and didn’t say anything.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth match but also a good showcase for Takeshita. Callis continuing to come out and watch is intriguing. If it winds up with Callis managing Takeshita I still hold out some hope other managers start watching him first.

Overall, another step forward this week for Elevation. Just adding a small semblance of storytelling has improved Elevation a lot. We even had a rare upset on this show. There really is no reason why this trend needs to stop.

The match of the night still belongs to Sabian and Reynolds. If Takeshita and Solo had gone on longer it might have gone to them though. Episode 92 clocked in at 1 hour 1 minute and 27 seconds.