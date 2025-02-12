AEW Dynamite preview: AEW Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Trios Titles

-MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

-Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

-Max Caster’s open challenge

-Megan Bayne’s singles debut

Powell’s POV: AEW is advertising that the MJF vs. Rhodes match will air commercial-free. Dynamite was taped on Tuesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. We are looking for reports or basic results from Tuesday’s taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review on Wednesday as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).