What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

July 18, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page

-Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Evil Uno and 10

-Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova

-Nyla Rosa and Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue and Brittany

-John Walters vs. Tony Nese

-Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jameson Ryan, Brandon Bullock, and Bryce Cannon

-Blake Li vs. Bobby Fish

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.