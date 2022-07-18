AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page
-Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Evil Uno and 10
-Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova
-Nyla Rosa and Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue and Brittany
-John Walters vs. Tony Nese
-Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jameson Ryan, Brandon Bullock, and Bryce Cannon
-Blake Li vs. Bobby Fish
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
