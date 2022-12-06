What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

December 6, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship

-Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship

-Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to announce when the winners will receive their title shots. Monday’s Raw will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.