WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship

-Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship

-Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky

Powell’s POV: WWE has yet to announce when the winners will receive their title shots. Monday’s Raw will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.