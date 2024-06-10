WWE Raw in Toledo, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Deonna Purrazzo, Tay Conti, Liv Morgan, Dan Severn, Tatanka, Maria Menounos, Scott Lost, The Sheik, Dutch Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Toledo, Ohio at Huntington Center. The features Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Toledo, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Des Moines, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Glasgow, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Youngstown. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Deonna Purrazzo is 30 today.

-Tay Conti (Taynara Melo de Carvalho) turned 28 on Sunday.

-The late Ed “The Sheik” Farhat was born on June 9, 1924. He died of heart failure on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-The late Dutch Savage (Frank Stewart) was born on June 9, 1935. He died on August 3, 2013 at age 78.

-Dan Severn turned 66 on Saturday.

-Tatanka (Chris Chavis) turned 63 on Saturday.

-Maria Menounos turned 46 on Saturday.

-Scott Lost (Scott Epperson) turned 44 on Saturday.

-Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) turned 30 on Saturday.