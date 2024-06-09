06/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 312): NXT Battleground review with John Moore and Sean Plichta

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and guests John Moore and Sean Plichta reviewing NXT Battleground featuring Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Title, Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Title, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 312) and guests John Moore and Sean Plichta.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.