NXT Battleground Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show June 9, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Battleground Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Battleground Poll – Vote for the best match Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship Ruca vs. Legend vs. Henley vs. Parker vs. Michin vs. Jordan in a ladder match Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the NXT Tag Team Titles Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt battleground
Be the first to comment