NXT Battleground results: Moore’s live review of Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship, Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Battleground

Streamed live June 9, 2024 on Peacock

Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC Apex

Pre-Show Notes

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts hosted the pre-show from the WWE studio set. They showed separate shots of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace arriving at the airport at Las Vegas. Roberts and Morant then ran through the advertised Battleground card.

The show then cut to a hype package for the advertised women’s NXT Underground Match (which was the same package that aired on NXT TV). Separate shots of Baszler and Vice were shown as they arrived to the UFC Apex. The hosts then gave their thoughts and predictions for the Underground match…

A replay aired of The Good Brothers brawling with Frazer and Axiom in front of a NXT Merchandise truck from this past Tuesday’s NXT aired. The show cut to Sarah Schrieber interviewing the Good Brothers. Karl Anderson said their attack on Axiom and Nathan was “too sweet”. Gallows said they were gentlemen in approaching Axiom and Nathan. After more hype for the match, Gallows and Anderson did a too sweet. Anderson told Sarah that she wasn’t cool enough to join in. The studio hosts then gave their thoughts and predictions for the tag team title match…

Megan Morant sent the show to separate Instagram videos by Sol Ruca and Jaida Parker, where they recapped their day leading up to NXT Battleground (where they will be wrestling for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Morant and Roberts then gave their thoughts. Morant then sent the show to Peacock ads…[c]

Sexyy Red was shown arriving to the UFC Apex with bricks of cash in her hands. Roberts sent the show to the Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace hype package. Morant and Roberts then gave their thoughts and predictions on the NXT Women’s Title Match. Next, Morant sent the show to Instagram videos by Lash Legend and Mia “Michin” Yim where they recapped their days leading up to Battleground…

Morant sent the show to an Oba Femi promo. Oba talked about getting beat up by Gallus. He said what Gallus did to him was impressive because most superstars only dream of beating down Oba, but they won’t do that again. Oba then said that Wes Lee is the greatest North American Champion in history, but he’s only best because Oba Femi wasn’t here. Oba said he’s in the city of gambling in a place built by great fighters. Oba said tonight everyone is in his house and the house always wins. Morant and Roberts then gave their thoughts on the North American Championship Triple Threat Match…[c]

The show cut to Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley Instagram videos where they recapped their days leading up to Battleground. Morant and Roberts gave their thoughts and predictions. Morant then interviewed NXT GM Ava about her thoughts on Battleground. Ava said historic is the perfect word. She said she can’t wait to see everything happening on the show from the crowning of an inaugural North American Champion, to Ethan Page’s debut.

Morant pointed out Ava calling the NXT Women’s Division the best division in pro wrestling and her thoughts on how the North American title picture panned out. Ava said it surprised her how great it turned out and she’s excited to see who comes out as North American champion. Morant asked Ava for her thought on Baszler and Vice at the UFC Apex. Ava noted that it looks like they are at home and ready to kick ass.

Roberts asked Ava for her thoughts on how fast the Trick vs. Page match came up. Ava said Page was a tough hire because of his crazy demands. Ava said ultimately Page is a great athlete and she’s looking forward to his debut. Ava said that combimed with Trick being a strong champion will lead to a great match.

Roberts asked Ava how she’ll feel with someone like Page being champion. Ava said she hasn’t given it much thought so “who knows”. Morant then sent the show to the Trick vs. Page hype package. A clip aired of Oro Mensah attacking Ethan Page this past Tuesday after the cameras went off on NXT. They then cut to a video of Oro Mensah jumping Ethan Page in front of the hotel he was staying at in Vegas yesterday. Megan and Sam then gave their thoughts on the NXT Title match. The hosts then ran through the Battleground card to close out the pre-show…

John’s Thoughts: Again, these pre-shows are a waste of time. It’s the same template to the point where I can just listen to the first five words from the hosts and predict what they’re going to talk about because all they do is rinse and repeat with their talking points and lead up to video packages (They sometimes sneak a generic, but unique promo here and there). People who don’t watch Weekly TV shouldn’t watch either because the videos will air on the main show right before each match anyway. The only reason they expanded to an hour is to add a ton of Peacock ad time (and even worse for non ad viewers because you get WWE centric ads and generic wrestler profiles.

Main Show Review

The show cut to the UFC Apex ring. It was a darkened room that looked it was slightly wider than the Performance Center. Battleground host Sexyy Red welcomed the crowd to NXT Battleground. Sexyy Red then started to shake her ass up and down while also humping the center of the ring. The show then cut to the Battleground intro video. Part of the video focused on WWE retrofitting the UFC Apex to accommodate for a pro wrestling ring…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

The show opened up with the Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match. Vic Joseph noted that Adam Cole won the ladder match a few years ago to become the inaugural Men’s North American Champion…

John’s Thoughts: They managed to make the UFC Apex look more impressive than it did in the drone shots leading up to the show. Good to see NXT in a different setting. That said, I wouldn’t have done a PLE at this smaller venue. NXT has been selling well at larger basketball arenas with recent PLEs to the point that this looks like a television venue as opposed to the impressive PPV venues that NXT has been drawing throughout 2023 and 2024. If anything, WWE might want to consider using the UFC Apex as a west coast television venue to mix things up away from Florida. San Jose State University used to be their west coast TV taping venue back in the day before they went on the road.

1. Sol Ruca vs. Jaida Parker vs. Mia “Michin” Yim vs. Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan in a Ladder Match to become the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion. Jordan and Lash brawled in the ring while Yim hit Jaida with a ladder near the announce table. Jordan and Ruca teamed up to dump the dominant Lash to ringside. Jordan and Ruca did a baseball slide to a ladder righit into Henley. Jordan hit Parker with a corkscrew plancha. Sol hit Lash with an impressive wall run Triangle Moonsault on Lash. Lash recovered and caught Henley with a pump kick.

Lash brought a smaller ladder in the ring and used it to battering ram people. Jordan did a splits dodge to the ladder and hit Lash with a dropkick. Parker and Yim used a ladder to trap Parker and Lash in the corner. Ruca hit Mia with a German Suplex. Henley came in and threw right hands at several women. Joseph noted that Henley is the only former champion (Tag team) in the match. Parker climbed up the small ladder and hit Jordan with a Banzai Drop while she was lying on a bridged ladder. Yim cleared the field to make her way up the ladder.

Lash recovered and gave Yim a Irish Whip into the ladder. Lash made her way up the ladder, but was dragged down by Yim. Joseph noted that Lash has an advantage to reach the title due to her height advantage. Lash put Yim in a sleeper, while Henley put Lash in a sleeper, while Jordan put Lash in a sleeper. Ruca tried to climb up the ladder. Lash climbed up with her stack of women with Jordan on top. Parker dragged all the women down.

Lash and Jordan stretched Jordan’s lower back across the top rung of the ladder. Jordan dumped Lash to ringside with a huracanrana. Yim dropped the ladder, but got hit by kicks from Sol and Jaida. Sol hit Parker with a X Factor on the side of a ladder. Henley hit Sol with a blockbuster on the ladder. Henley then took down Jordan and Lash. Parker and Henley climbed up the ladder to go after the title. Sol and Jordan climbed up their own ladder. Lash dragged down all four women.

Lash got a hand on the title, but Sol met Lash at the top. Both women blocked Superplexes. Lash held on to block a Sunset Bomb. Lash punched Sol away. All 5 women press slammed Lash on a bridged ladder at ringside for an impressive shot that sparked a “Holy Shit” chant (uncensored since it’s on Peacock). The 5 women then all brawled. Michin managed to get the upper hand early on. Four of the remaining women dropped the ladder that Yim was climbing up. A “This is awesome” chant ensued.

Parker made her way up, but was pulled down by Yim. Sol surprised Parker with a Sol Snatcher outta nowhere. She then hit Henley with a Sol Snatcher off the ladder. Parker and Sol dropped each other from the ladder. Yim dumpped Sol to ringside. Parker hit Yim with a Pele Kick. Jordan hit Yim with a Split Legged Moonsault (leading Vic to throw in a “one of a kind” line as an ode to RVD). Jordan climbed to the top and quickly pulled down the belt for the win.

Kelani Jordan defeated Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Michin, Jaida Parker, and Sol Ruca in 12:24 to become the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion.

John’s Thoughts: I tempered my expectations for this match given that a majority of the wrestlers in the match are developmental types. Henley and Michin being the veterans of the group to keep things together. Given those tempered expectations, I was blown away (again, not the “Greatest” ladder match in the world, but a pretty entertaining one). The crowd was also won over throughout the match with most of these wrestlers being developmental wrestlers. Lots of hard work and innovative spots here. Sol Ruca continues to look good with her athleticism and it’s been a joy to see the evolution of her finisher where she doesn’t just have to do it in the corner anymore. All six women got a chance to shine here. Interesting choice to see Jordan get the title as she hasn’t been pushed hard recently, but hopefully we can get some good storylines from the young and impressive upstart.

Vic sent the show to footage of Oro Mensah attacking Ethan Page in front of his hotel yesterday. Page was also attacked by Oro after the NXT went off air this past Tuesday…

Separate shots of Ethan Page and Trick Williams were shown as they were arriving to the UFC Apex. Lola Vice was shown getting her wrists taped up. Shayna Baszler was shown sparring with MMA fighter Jamahal Hill….

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “The Good Brothers” Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Frazer got an early one count after Axiom held Anderson in place for a dropkick. After selling a bit, Anderson turned the tide and put the boots to Frazer in the corner. Frazer flipped out of the corner and and hit Anderson with a Flatliner into the 2nd buckle. Axiom tagged in and caught Anderson with a crossbody. Anderson kicked the ropes to prevent a springboard from Axiom. Anderson tagged in and put the boots to Axiom.

Vic Joseph noted that this was the first WWE PLE that Gallows and Anderson have wrestled in since WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Gallows worked on Axiom with overhead elbows and an armbar. Axiom tried to fight out with right hands, but was floored by a right hand by Gallows. Gallows and Anderson then used tags and methodical offense to cut the ring in half on Axiom. Axiom got a window of opportunity after reversing a bomb into a DDT.

Anderson tagged in and cut Axiom off at the pass. Axiom gave Gallows a Gamengiri and jumped over Anderson for the tag to Frazer. Frazer hit Anderson with a Moonsault into a Scorpion Death Drop. Frazer got a two count on Anderson after a standing Shooting Star Press. Anderson dodged a Phoenix Splash and gave Frazer a TKO. Gallows tagged in and hit Frazer with a double team Neckbreaker. Frazer kicked out Gallows’ pin at two. Gallows hit Frazer with a sitout bomb. Axiom kicked Gallows to break the pin.

Anderson tagged back in. Frazer hit Anderson with a enzuigiri and tagged in Axiom. Anderson hit Axiom with a signature spinebuster. Axiom reversed a Magic Killer by putting Gallows in a Sleeper. Frazer dragged Anderson to ringside. Gallows teased passing out, but he managed to tag back in Anderson. Frazer broke up the pin after Anderson hit Axiom with an assisted carry into a dropkick. Axiom got a two count off an inside cradle on Gallows. Axiom hit Gallows with a suicide dive.

Gallows caught Frazer and chokeslammed him on the apron. Axiom and Anderson got to the top rope. Anderson hit Frazer with a Super TKO for a two count. Anderson and Axiom went to the top rope. again. Axom fought out and hit Anderson wtih a Gamengiri. Frazer dumped Gallows to ringside and hit him with a Suicide Dive. Axiom hit Gallows with a Super Spanish Fly. Frazer hit Anderson with a Phoenix Splash for the clean win.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows via pinfall in 11:38.