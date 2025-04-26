House of Glory “Isolation” results (4/25): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the HOG Title, The Mane Event vs. Sinner & Saint for the HOG Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Isolation”

April 25, 2025, in New York, N.Y. at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This venue is always packed with 500-600 fans. Lighting is good here. Johnny Torres and Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom provided commentary. I admittedly didn’t look at the lineup so I only know the main event.

1. Trevor Lee vs. Charles Mason. Mason just appeared on ROH TV last week as a fraternity pledge, and he’s a hated heel here, so Lee was the babyface. Mason wore his black button-down shirt and red tie. Basic reversals early on. Lee dropped him with a roundhouse kick to the chest at 1:30. On the ring apron, Mason sprayed mist in the eyes, then flipped Lee onto the apron, with Trevor crashing to the floor at 3:30. Mason hit some chops on the floor, and he peeled off his own shirt and vest. They got back into the ring, with Mason hitting some punches and remaining in charge. He hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Lee hit a half-nelson suplex, then a Shining Wizard, for a nearfall at 8:00. Mason hit an STO-style chokeslam, and he jawed at the ref. He hit a running Meteora in the corner, then his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Lee hit a clothesline and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:30, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Mason hit a head-capture suplex, a discus clothesline, and he locked in a sleeper on the mat. Mason hit a tombstone piledriver and got the pin! Good opener; it got the crowd going.

Charles Mason defeated Trevor Lee at 12:20.

Mason got on the mic and said, “that’s what dominance looks like.” Out of the back came his tag team, the “Cold Blooded Killers,” Raheem Royal & Nolo Kitano. Mason noted they are a member short… and they also don’t have their tag belts. He yelled at them for failing, by losing those belts. He put a picture up on the screen of Raheem Royal hanging out with Mercedes Mone at the show here last month, then later getting beat up in the tag title loss. Kitano attacked Royal and sprayed red mist in his face! Nolo choked him as Mason watched on. Royal has been booted from the Cold Blooded Killers!

2. Daron Richardson vs. Jodi Aura for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Aura’s demeanor and long black jacket always makes me compare him to Marvel’s Blade. (Jodi has his hair in long braids, so not quite the same look!) Aura wears a shirt with “Jodi” written on it, and he hit some quick moves early. They rolled to the floor, and he chopped Daron at 1:00. Daron shoved Aura shoulder-first into the ring post. They got back into the ring with Daron now in charge, kicking Aura in the corner. Daron hit a suplex at 4:30 and did some push-ups, then a standing Shooting Star Press. Neither man could hit a big move, until Jodi finally hit a clothesline at 6:30, and they were both down.

Richardson hit a doublestomp to the chest on the ring apron. Aura hit a Pedigree on the apron, and they both fell to the floor at 8:00. In the ring, Aura hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Daron went for a low blow but Jodi caught the arm. Daron collapsed to the mat and sold an injury and the ref checked on him. (This is far too over-used in pro wrestling. The crowd was annoyed, too.) Daron hopped up and hit the low blow uppercut, then a “Code Black” (Code Red) for the cheap pin. Decent match.

Daron Richardson defeated Jodi Aura to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 11:57.

* Richardson got on the mic and ordered Aura out of “his ring.”

3. Amiira Sahar vs. Masha Slamovich. I don’t think I’ve seen Sahar before; she has long black hair and wore a one-piece outfit. (Okay, she’s wrestled a few times before under the name Kamar Kouture.) Masha wore her TNA Knockouts title belt, and I instantly wondered if this will be a squash? Masha tied up a leg on the mat. They traded arm bars, and they appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Masha hit a clothesline at 1:30 and some hair-mares, then a running penalty kick to the chest for a nearfall. Amiira rolled to the floor to stall. In the ring, Amiira hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes, and she applied an Indian Deathlock on the mat at 3:00.

Masha got up and hit some chops. She fell and sold the pain in her knee. Masha hit a German Suplex at 5:30 and was fired up. She hit some clotheslines but was hobbled by the pain in her knee. Amiira barked at the crowd while Masha was down. Sahar missed a move coming off the ropes, and Masha immediately hit a running knee, then the White Knight Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Solid match; Masha clearly walked this newcomer through a passable match.

Masha Slamovich defeated Amiira Sahar at 8:43.

* Sam Leterna interviewed Hilary P. Wisdom backstage about the stipulation of the next match, which would allow Carlos Ramirez to get Wisdom in the ring for five minutes if Ramirez wins his match. Sam then joined commentary.

4. “La Sombra” Carlos Ramirez vs. Idris Jackson (w/Hilary P Wisdom) in an I Quit match. Idris came to the ring first, but he ran onto the stage and attacked Carlos. They brawled on the floor, and we haven’t had a bell yet. Idris hit a chairshot to the back. The ref checked, but Carlos didn’t give up. (So, I guess we aren’t having a bell to officially begin? Another reason to start the stopwatch at first contact!) They got in the ring, where Carlos hit a brainbuster. Idris got tangled up in the ropes doing a dive; it got some laughs, but luckily, he was okay. In the ring, Carlos hit him with a garbage can lid, then a standing powerbomb at 5:00. Idris said no. Ramirez hit a sit-out piledriver. Ramirez dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat. He hit a Diesel-style Jacknife powerbomb, and Idris quit! Far more one-sided than I expected. (I always expect the heels to find a cheap way to win an I Quit match.)

Carlos Ramirez defeated Idris Jackson in an I Quit Match at 6:53.

* As a pre-match stipulation, Ramirez now gets five minutes in the ring with Hilary P. Wisdom. However, HIlary hit him in the back with a kendo stick. The ring announcer said the five minutes has begun. Wisdom hit Ramirez with a chair and a trash can lid. However, Ramirez grabbed Wisdom by the groin, stood up, put Hilary on his shoulders, and hit a Death Valley Driver.

* Intermission.

5. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams for the HOG Tag Team Titles. This is the HOG debut for S&S. Both teams were in Las Vegas over the weekend. Williams and Midas opened. Lyon hit a moonsault by launching off of Midas. Lyon hit a dive through the ropes onto S&S at 2:00. In the ring, S&S hit some quick team moves on Lyon in their corner and kept him grounded. Williams hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30. Lyon hit a top-rope twisting body splash, and he tagged in Midas.

Midas hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a spinning heel kick to Judas’ forehead, and he tied Icarus in an ankle lock, but Judas reached the ropes. Williams hit his handspring-back-clothesline. Lyon powerbombed both heels out of the corner, and Midas immediately hit a frogsplash at 8:30. Lyon hit a moonsault, with Midas getting the cover for the nearfall on Judas. Williams dove through the ropes to the floor on both TME. In the ring, Williams hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 11:00. S&S set up for their team Angel Wings, but Lyon cut it off. Midas and Travis traded rollups. They did a backslide with all four shoulders down, and the ref counted a double pin!

“The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus ended in a draw via a double pin at 12:53; The Mane Event retain the tag titles.

* Midas got on the mic and said they’ll talk to the commissioner, but Sinner and Saint are due a rematch.

6. Mantequilla vs. Jarett Diaz vs. Ryan Bergundy vs. J Bouji vs. JJ Doze vs. Dante Griffith in a six-man scramble. I don’t think I’ve seen Bergundy; he might be 5’3″ but does a gimmick where he thinks he’s huge. Doze reminds me of a young, longer-haired Joey Matthews. Griffith has had a few matches here, and his whole look and gimmick is a young “Edge” Adam Copeland. Bouji attacked Mantequilla from behind, and we’re underway! We had a split-screen as some fought on the floor while others were in the ring. Dones and Bergundy were alone in the ring, with Ryan hitting a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Griffith hit a twisting suplex on Diaz at 3:00.

Diaz hit some doublestomps on the back. Bouji hit a release German Suplex. He hit a Pele Suplex on Bergundy. Mante hit some spin kicks to Bouji’s jaw. Doze hit a Lungblower. Griffith hit an Angle Slam. Diaz hit a sit-out powerbomb on Griffith for a nearfall at 5:30. Bergundy hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press to the floor on everyone else. Nice. In the ring, Bergundy hit a stunner. Mante hit a frogsplash. Mante rolled up Bouji for the pin. Good chaotic action. Bouji refused to shake Mante’s hand, and they argued some more.

Mantequilla defeated Jarett Diaz, Ryan Bergundy, J Bouji, JJ Doze and Dante Griffith at 7:14.

7. Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the HOG Heavyweight Title. Yes, this was the only match I had seen advertised for this show. I can’t imagine we’ll have a clean pinfall, so I’m curious how this wraps up. Takeshita wore his NEVER Openweight Title belt. They shook hands before locking up with standing switches and a feeling-out process. Santana applied a leg lock around the neck as they fought on the mat, but Takeshita kicked himself free and we had a standoff at 1:30. They sped it up and they traded armdrags. Santana hit a Blockbuster-type move for a nearfall at 4:00. Santana hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes (“Eddie! Eddie!”) and got a nearfall.

They got up and finally started trading chops. Santana hit an enzuigiri and a back suplex for a nearfall. They fought to the floor. Back in the ring, Takeshita tied up Santana on the mat. Santana hit a rolling stunner and a faceplant for a nearfall at 10:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30 and they were both down. Santana hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Takeshita nailed an Exploder Suplex for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Takeshita leapt in the air but Santana caught him and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and we had a loud “H-O-G!” chant.

Takeshita hit a second-rope superplex, but Santana got to his feet and was fired up. Takeshita hit a running knee for a nearfall at 15:30. Takeshita set up for Raging Fire but Santana avoided it. Santana nailed the Spin the Block discus clothesline and was about to go for the cover, but Charles Mason pulled the ref from the ring. Mason jumped in the ring and repeatedly punched Santana.

Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita went to a no-contest at 15:57.

* Mason kept punching Santana, unaware Takeshita had gotten to his feet. Konosuke swung wildly, and Mason was able to duck it, roll to the floor, and scamper to the back.

* Santana got on the mic and he put over Takeshita. He showed off his title belt and said he’s been champion here for more than 500 days. He announced that on June 7, it will be the return of “Puerto Rican Weekend.”

Final Thoughts: No, I didn’t expect a pinfall — I wrote that before it began — so I wasn’t bothered or disappointed we didn’t get one. It’s okay because that was a helluva main event between two guys who have absolutely been on fire for the past 18 or so months. So yes, if you have Triller+, at least check out the main event. I really enjoyed the show-opener Lee-Mason, and that takes second. The Sinner & Saint tag was good for third. The scramble had some newer faces. I’m not sold on the big-man gimmick for Bergundy, but he sure showed some great athleticism.