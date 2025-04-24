Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania 6” results: Vetter’s review of Little Mean Kathleen vs. TJ Crawford in a street fight, Waves & Curls vs. Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene for the Live Pro Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Proc-Mania 6”

April 12, 2025, in Warwick, Rhode Island at Proclamation Ale Company

Streamed on the IndependentWrestling.TV

* This is a huge brewery and gathering place; I see arcade games against the back wall. The crowd was maybe 150-200. The commentators stressed what I presumed — they don’t know the lineup and they’ll find out the matches at the same time the crowd does. Ref Scott Robinson was on commentary and he said it was a sellout.

1. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Milo Mirra. Milo used his pogo stick to bounce to the ring. The commentators said this was Milo’s Live Pro debut; he’s been pretty active in the New England scene in recent months. The crowd taunted BRG with the “Justin Bieber!” chant, Milo hit a scoop bodyslam and a flying elbow at 1:30. BRG dropkicked Milo to the floor. In the ring, BRG hit some chops, so Milo fired back with his own chops. Milo used the pogo stick to launch himself into the ring and hit a flying clothesline for the pin. So far, he’s a one-trick pony, but the crowd loves that spot.

Milo Mirra defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 6:24.

* Ref Robinson had to leave commentary to “go do my day job.” (There is someone else in the booth, but I didn’t catch his name.

2. Jariel Rivera vs. Love, Doug. I’ve noted that Jariel reminds me of Juventud, and he has a great physique; he was not among the 12 wrestlers listed on the lineup. They did a test of strength. Doug made him dance and he threw petals in his face. Jariel hit a fallaway slam at 2:30 and a hard back elbow. He hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Doug fired up and hit some flying forearms, then a Rebound Lariat for the pin. Solid match.

Love, Doug defeated Jariel Rivera at 5:37.

3. Ricky Smokes vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. WWE ID prospect Smokes also wasn’t listed on the lineup, which is a bit more surprising than Jariel’s name not being included. Handyman was already tightening the ropes when Smokes attacked him and we got a bell. (They presented this as if Gray wasn’t a wrestler and was just doing work on the ring.) Steven Lust joined commentary. They traded moves on the mat, and Ricky dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a clothesline at 2:00, and he locked in a sleeper. Jake hit some sling blade clotheslines and a shotgun dropkick. Gray hit some punches in the corner. Smokes set up for a powerbomb, but Gray got a rollup out of nowhere for the pin! That’s a big upset!

Jake Gray defeated Ricky Smokes at 4:00 even.

4. DJ Powers (w/TJ Crawford) vs. Erik Chacha for the Live Pro Title. Chacha carried a three-foot-tall trophy with him to the ring and I think that has given him a title shot. TJ wore his street clothes and wasn’t dressed to wrestle, and now he joined commentary! Powers is so talented (I keep comparing him to a young Johnny Morrison) and he’s much taller than the diminutive Chacha. Erik knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and DJ was surprised. DJ mockingly got on his knees to fight him, but he got up and kicked Chacha. Erik hit a top-rope flying bulldog at 2:00. Powers rolled to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, Chacha went for a move off the top rope, but Powers caught him with a dropkick. DJ hit a snap suplex for a nearfall and he kept Chacha grounded. Erik hit a spin kick to the ear at 6:30, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Powers hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Chacha hit another spin kick for a nearfall at 8:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Erik hit a flying knee. Crawford hopped on the apron and distracted the ref, allowing DJ to hit a low blow uppercut for the tainted pin. That was good action.

DJ Powers defeated Erik Chacha to retain the Live Pro Title at 9:28.

* Little Mean Kathleen ran to the ring to make the save, and she challenged TJ Crawford to a match! That will be the main event!

5. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. Channing Thomas & Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. Sidney pulled a woman into the ring and they danced. This was all very silly. Traevon ripped off Sidney’s wig, embarrassing Bakabella. The heels attacked and we’re finally underway. W&C hit some quick moves so the heels regrouped on the floor. Back in the ring, the heels beat up Jaylen. Traevon got a hot tag at 2:30 and he twisted Greene’s left arm. Channing slammed Jaylen on the ring apron at 4:30 and the heels worked Brandyn over in their corner.

Jaylen went to tag out but Jordan was pulled off of the apron. Channing hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Greene missed a moonsault and crashed to the mat. Jordan finally got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines. He hit a Sky High powerbomb for a nearfall. Channing hit a clothesline, allowing Greene to get a nearfall at 10:30. Jaylen got a huracanrana on Channing, then a plancha to the floor on Greene, then a top-rope crossbody block on Channing. Sidney was distracting the ref; he hit Jaylen in the head with a weapon! Channing immediately got a rollup for the pin! New champions! I didn’t expect that! The heels hugged and obnoxiously celebrated.

Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene defeated “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan to win the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 12:10.

* An angry little kid, probably age 5, chased the heels to the locker room. Hilarious. He stormed out the front door, too, with a mom chasing him. That was awesome; you might want to tune in just to see that.

6. Ashley Vox vs. Liviyah. Since this match occurred, Vox was destroyed by Megan Bayne in a handicap match. Blonde teenager Liviyah has the height and overall size advantage, and they shook hands. Standing switches to open. Vox hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30. Liviyah hit a flying shoulder block that knocked Vox down. Vox hugged her but then hit a superkick under the chin. The commentators were livid at Ashley for doing that. Ashley planted her foot in Liviyah’s throat and was instantly acting more heelish.

Liviyah fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a spear for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Ashley hit a running knee and was booed. Vox hit a headbutt and raked the eyes, then hit a discus clothesline for a believable nearfall. Vox tied her in an armbar. Vox grabbed a leg, as if going for a fisherman’s suplex, but Liviyah turned it into an inside cradle for the clean pin! That was pretty good.

Liviyah defeated Ashley Vox at 8:27.

7. Little Mean Kathleen vs. TJ Crawford in an intergender street fight. LMK also recently got destroyed by Megan Bayne in a handicap match, and she’s giving up a lot of height and size. They almost immediately brawled to the floor. He swung and (softly!) kicked the ring post at 2:00. She hit some blows to his back and held his arms back so kids in the front row could chop TJ. (This is what should be happening on family-friendly shows.) She went for a crossbody block off the apron, but he caught her and dropped her on a bench in the front row. They got back into the ring, and TJ got some weapons. He hit her over the head with a thin cookie sheet.

Crawford dumped Easter candy on the mat, but she hit a backbody drop, with him crashing onto the candy at 7:00, and we got a “Happy Easter!” chant. Well, that’s a new one! LMK got a huge plastic egg and cracked it open, and LEGOs fell all over the ring. He hit a Silver Bullet kick to her head for a nearfall at 10:00. She hit a Frankensteiner, sending him crashing onto the LEGOs. She hit a bulldog for a visual pin, but DJ Powers jumped in the ring and he stopped the ref! DJ bodyslammed LMK onto the toys and was loudly booed. Erik Chacha came out and made the save. LMK hit TJ over the head with a weapon and hit a second bullldog, then a Canadian Destroyer for the pin. The crowd loved it.

Little Mean Kathleen defeated TJ Crawford at 12:13.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. The tag title match was really good and delivered a surprise title change. The post-match scene with this little kid screaming at the heels is truly pro wrestling at its best. Ashley and Liviyah had a nice little match for second place. I am so impressed with DJ Powers, and I’ll give his match third. The main event was fine comedy, and the crowd was into it.